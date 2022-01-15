Becoming partly cloudy after some morning light rain. Windy at times. Morning high of 57F with temps falling to near 40. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Tara Watson-Watkins, left, president and CEO of the Lufkin/Angelina County Chamber of Commerce, and Staci Hodges, executive director of Junior Achievement of Angelina County, recently graduated from the Institute for Organization Management. It is the professional development program of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation.
The Institute for Organization Management is the professional development program of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation. It is the premier nonprofit professional development program for association and chamber professionals, fostering individual growth through interactive learning and networking opportunities.
Awarded to all graduates of the program, the IOM graduate recognition signifies the individual’s completion of 96 credit hours of course instruction in nonprofit management.
In addition, participants can earn credit hours toward the certified chamber executive or certified association certifications. Nearly 1,000 individuals attend the program annually.
“Institute graduates are recognized across the country as leaders in their industries and organizations,” said Raymond P. Towle, IOM, CAE, the U.S. Chamber Foundation’s vice president of Institute for Organization Management.
“These individuals have the knowledge, skills and dedication necessary to achieve professional and organizational success in the dynamic association and chamber industries.”
The program has been educating thousands of association, chamber and other nonprofit leaders on how to build stronger organizations, better serve their members and become strong business advocates since its commencement in 1921.
Program curriculum consists of four weeklong sessions at four different university locations across the country. Through a combination of required courses and electives in areas such as leadership, advocacy, marketing, finance and membership, participants are able to enhance their own organizational management skills and add new fuel to their organizations, making them run more efficiently and effectively.
