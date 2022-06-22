A video of a man whipping an animal in Angelina County went viral Tuesday night and resulted in the arrest of Lorenzo Johnson, who is now facing a felony charge of cruelty to animals.
The video, posted by Taryn Cantu, went online early Tuesday and quickly reached thousands of people in a matter of hours. Local law enforcement responded to calls in a social media post Tuesday evening and announced an arrest on Wednesday.
“They acted much quicker than I have ever really seen them act before,” Cantu said. “The cop I spoke to earlier said they have over 200 calls since I posted the video.”
She had the impression law enforcement wasn’t thrilled about the number of calls they received, but was glad the focus on this incident resulted in action.
In a media release, the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office announced Johnson’s arrest and his charges. The agency said there was no official report of abuse made and they only learned of the situation through social media.
Reports of the incident were made with Lufkin Police and Lufkin Animal Services, according to the director of animal services Aaron Ramsey and Lufkin Communications Director Jessica Pebsworth. However, the case was not within the city’s jurisdiction, Pebsworth said.
Angelina County validated the video and identified the suspect and filed seizure paperwork so the dog could be taken to a “safe location,” according to the release.
Cantu has lived in the mobile home park where she filmed the video footage for 11 years, she said. She has her own pitbull, a girl named Xiena she has lived with for four years. Cantu said Xiena is house trained so she can keep her inside.
“I have a pitbull myself and I couldn’t imagine anyone hurting her,” Cantu said.
Johnson moved into the mobile home park about a year and a half ago, she said.
Cantu said she witnessed other abuses happening at the property and made reports, but law enforcement couldn’t do anything.
“He would sit out there and laugh at them when he did it,” she said.
She said she awoke Tuesday morning to the sounds of dogs yelping outside and said she saw Johnson whipping the dogs. She made a report and learned law enforcement needed proof, so in about 40 minutes when Cantu saw Johnson doing it again, she started recording.
She first called Lufkin police’s non-emergency line, then animal control and finally the sheriff’s office, she said. The latter gave her a phone number to send the video to Wednesday morning.
“I had called anonymously at first out of fear of being evicted,” she said.
But she is happy the dogs were picked up and hopes they won’t have to deal with being treated so poorly again.
