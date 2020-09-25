“I survived what was supposed to kill me.”
“He shot me then said, ‘Look what you made me do.’”
“Resistance was useless. I learned the hard way.”
Messages like these color T-shirts lining Whitehouse Drive in front of the Family Crisis Center of East Texas’ thrift store.
The display is a project meant to kick off Domestic Violence Awareness Month in October. Before it was unveiled Thursday afternoon, development director Melissa Wheeler said the goal was to create a visual display of the effects of domestic violence that the community could view safely during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The T-shirts are displayed in three colors — black representing those who did not survive, gray representing those who still live in situations of domestic abuse and white representing those who have made it out.
“This is the first time we have created such a visual display,” said Heather Kartye, Family Crisis Center executive director. “Survivors’ statements about their abusers and their lives post-abuse allows the community an insight into the lives of these individuals.
“We want the community to understand that these situations are not the fault of the victims. And we want to use this display to help our community learn how to identify when someone is possibly being abused and help get them the support they need.”
The display will be up for a week and a half for the community to view. The endboards contain resources like the hotline 1-(800) 888-SAFE (7233) and textline 552-9256 where help is free and confidential.
“Each gray and white shirt is equal to 100 survivors that we have served in 2019 with 1,100 total,” Wheeler said. “We really want our information to be shared. Anyone who’s feeling like they need some help, and a crisis worker will give them assistance in whatever way they need.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.