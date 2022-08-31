The Kurth Animal Shelter Advocates are, once again, deeply grateful for the outpouring of support we have received for our annual Night Howls fundraiser. We were able to raise funds that will enable our sick or injured animals to receive veterinary care, saw 12 adoptions in one day, and enjoyed the company of fellow animal lovers and our caring community.

The support we receive is always so appreciated, and we want to say a special thank you to the director of Kurth, Aaron Ramsey, and his staff, as well as all of our corporate sponsors, which include Scott Berger of Brookshire Brothers, Linda Ursery of HEB, Patrick Cherry of Walmart, Mike Eckles of Lufkin Coca-Cola and Julie Walker of Chick-fil-A. The very supportive Lufkin Daily News, with a special thank you to Jess Huff, was sure to give our fundraiser proper coverage, as Janice Ann Rowe also did. Our local radio stations, KYKS and 103 the Bull, never fail to say yes in helping provide ample publicity.

Molly James is a member of the Kurth Animal Shelter Advocates.