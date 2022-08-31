The Kurth Animal Shelter Advocates are, once again, deeply grateful for the outpouring of support we have received for our annual Night Howls fundraiser. We were able to raise funds that will enable our sick or injured animals to receive veterinary care, saw 12 adoptions in one day, and enjoyed the company of fellow animal lovers and our caring community.
The support we receive is always so appreciated, and we want to say a special thank you to the director of Kurth, Aaron Ramsey, and his staff, as well as all of our corporate sponsors, which include Scott Berger of Brookshire Brothers, Linda Ursery of HEB, Patrick Cherry of Walmart, Mike Eckles of Lufkin Coca-Cola and Julie Walker of Chick-fil-A. The very supportive Lufkin Daily News, with a special thank you to Jess Huff, was sure to give our fundraiser proper coverage, as Janice Ann Rowe also did. Our local radio stations, KYKS and 103 the Bull, never fail to say yes in helping provide ample publicity.
The ever-so-giving community that came together to ensure Night Howls’ success include Lufkin Jewelers on the Square, Beard Fine Jewelers, Texas Roadhouse, Wishing Well Antiques & Gifts, Glenda Davis, Janice Tidwell, Michele Hill, Tracy Moore, Wilma Elder, Lynne Bauereiss, Nancy Hallett, Tanita Hornsby, Misty Deggs, George and Dorothy Temple, the Rev. Cindy Doran, Rick Collins, Debra Peterson, Cassie Fore, Britney Reyes, Sheryl Doyle, Grace Ann Wilson, Kevan Mericle, Sharon Bufler Young, Judy Kast, Catheryn Murphy Hall, Angier Peavy, Cathy Clark, Barbara Turner and Debbie Winston.
We wish to offer a big thank you to those that helped with donations of desserts and potato salad, which include the Rev. Cindy Doran, Debbie and Kip Miller, Brooke Vann, Anna Lamb, Glenda Davis, Lynne Bauereiss, Christine Faris, Sharon Adams, Raniece Isenberg, LaDonna Bailey, Celia Alvarez, Carolyn Tipton, Cathy Clark, and Cheryl Brose.
I want to acknowledge Elda Miller, Amber Hall, Janet Sublett, Lynne Bauereiss, Lynn Jackson, Glenda Davis, Janice Tidwell, Leslie Anders, Bonnie and Cassie Fore, Rick Collins, Nancy Hallett, Harriette Buschman, John Buschman, Leigh Anne Farmer, Mona Hill, Johnny James and our dedicated caterers James and Jennifer Briggs, Tristan Briggs, Kylie Juarez, Margaret Harvey, Angela Rast and Karen Rast.
Our mere words cannot do justice to the gratitude we feel for their support. The KASA organization is grateful for every donor, visitor and to all who played a part in our event.
I want to add that many times people have acknowledged our efforts for these fundraisers, yet, it is the community, itself, that gives the most. For without your support, your donations and your compassion for this shelter, none of this would be possible.
Therefore, we offer our most heartfelt thank you to each of you as we continue to work together for the homeless animals of our community. Their lives are in our hands and you have lovingly accepted the privilege of caring for them.
Molly James is a member of the Kurth Animal Shelter Advocates.
