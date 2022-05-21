The following is a list of restaurant inspections done by the Angelina County & Cities Health District between April 20-May 4.
The reports take into account the cleanliness of the restaurant or business, not the quality of the food.
———
Dairy Queen No. 14381, 2305 Atkinson Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: April 20
Inspection type: full
Number of violations: 8
Reasons for violations: observed damaged gasket at reach-in freezer near three-compartment sink; observed damaged spatulas and knives; observed leak at hand-washing sink, work order placed; observed chipping paint on FRP at food-prep area, wall surfaces shall be smooth, easily cleanable and nonabsorbent; observed daylight from exit door; increase lighting in walk-in cooler and freezer, walk-in cooler measured at 7 foot candles, walk-in freezer measured at 1 foot candle; observed missing/damaged tiles: walk-in cooler, front area near ice cream machine and food-prep area underneath kitchen equipment, repairs needed, repeat; general clean needed underneath kitchen equipment and walk-in cooler and walk-in freezer.
———
Brookshire Brothers Express No. 3, 6925 U.S. Highway 69 north, Lufkin
Date of inspection: April 26
Inspection type: full
Number of violations: 28
Reasons for violations: several priority violations issued; bodily fluid cleanup kit required on-site; observed raw pork patties with a green hue, person in charge unable to determine how long they were stored in walk-in cooler, corrected on-site; observed food out of temperature at open-face cooler located in front store area, food voluntarily discarded: cantaloupe-44 degrees, watermelon-45 degrees, chicken salad sandwich-45 degrees, ham and cheese sandwich-45 degrees, parfait-48 degrees; observed rusted bottom shelf of prep table in back area; no thermometer observed at reach-in cooler/make-table in back area; no thermometer observed at display food warmer cabinet; open-face cooler in front area not maintaining food temperature; observed damaged/rusted can opener, replace; observed ice buildup in walk-in freezer near fans; observed encrusted grease deposits on baking sheets and pans utilized for pizzas; observed black substance within ice machine, general clean needed; observed black debris on fountain drink machine, general clean needed; observed black debris on ICEE machine, general clean needed; observed debris buildup on F’real smoothie machine; observed food debris in microwave located in back area; observed single-service items stored directly on the floor in dry storage area; observed clean utensils in container full of water on bottom shelf of prep table; observed fly trap attached to ceiling over back food prep area where pizza is prepared; daylight observed at exit door in back area and exit door in dry storage area; 21 foot candles observed at back area, increase lighting; repair missing floor tiles where syrup boxes are located/breakroom; repair/replace coving in men’s bathroom; general clean needed in dry storage area; general clean needed underneath back area equipment and deli; general clean needed underneath self-serve machines in front area; general clean needed on AC vents at back food-prep area; observed chemicals directly stored by breading table.
———
Concoctions, 117 W. Shepherd Ave., Lufkin
Date of inspection: April 28
Inspection type: full
Number of violations: 4
Reasons for violations: no thermometer observed in front under-counter cooler; no trash can observed in bathroom; observed daylight at door in food prep area, increase weather stripping.
———
El Coco Loco, 1422 N. Timberland Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: May 3
Inspection type: full
Number of violations: 21
Reasons for violations: no food manager certification obtained by person in charge; bodily fluid cleanup kit required on site for responding to vomiting and diarrheal events; observed a cup stored directly in a box of corn, corrected on site; observed spoons stored in topping containers, corrected on site; food shall be dated if held more than 24 hours; thermometer needed in cooling equipment to maintain ambient temperatures; probe thermometer needed on site for measuring food temperatures; no chemical test strips observed on site for measuring chemical sanitation; bottom of reach-in cooler is damaged and doors don’t properly close, water buildup observed in reach-in cooler; damaged sliding doors on counter-height freezer in food prep area; observed dirty utensils at clean drying rack; general clean needed on bottom shelves of food prep tables; general clean needed on counter-height reach-in freezer in food prep area; observed debris in ice machine, general clean needed; observed black debris within snow cone machine, general clean needed; observed food debris in microwave; hand-washing sink not accessible due to ice machine located in the way; self-closing mechanism needed on bathroom door; daylight observed from outside at exit door in food prep area; increase light intensity in food prep area; general clean needed underneath equipment throughout facility.
General comment: remove absorbent mat in food prep area; replace shelves in reach-in cooler in prep area if cooler will be kept, shelves are rusted and chipping.
———
Ostioneria Mi Tierra, 1422 N. Timberland Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: May 3
Inspection type: full
Number of violations: 32
Reasons for violations: bodily fluid cleanup kit required on site to respond to vomiting and diarrheal events; no first aid kit on site; observed raw food stored improperly with ready-to-eat foods, corrected on site; observed improper storage of raw animal foods in reach-in cooler at food-prep area; food observed uncovered in walk-in cooler, walk-in freezer and reach-in cooler; trays of chips observed stacked on top of each other; observed unlabeled food in walk-in freezer, walk-in cooler and reach-in cooler located in food-prep area; observed scoops used for bulk containers stored flat in food, scoops shall be stored handle up; observed several wet wiping cloths not stored in sanitizing solution between uses; refried beans were at a temperature of 48 degrees in walk-in cooler, person in charge stated that beans were prepared on April 30 and were set into walk-in cooler for cooling, cooling curve was not met, corrected on site; observed food without any date-marking in walk-in cooler and large reach-in cooler; equipment shall maintain their characteristics under normal use conditions, observed rusted and chipping shelving in walk-in cooler and walk-in freezer; thermometers needed in all cooling units to monitor ambient temperatures; probe thermometers needed to measure cooking temperatures; chemical sanitation in wiping cloth bucket measured at less than 25 PPM, sanitation is low, corrected on site; observed damaged gasket in make-table/reach-in cooler and large reach-in cooler located in food-prep area; observed leak in walk-in freezer; observed damaged floor in walk-in cooler, repairs needed; observed damaged door of food-warming cabinet; observed damaged and broken utensils; general clean needed on grill equipment, grease buildup observed; general clean needed on tortilla equipment; general clean needed on warming cabinet utilized for holding tortillas; general clean needed in sliding door reach-in cooler in food-prep area, food debris observed; general clean needed in walk-in cooler and walk-in freezer and make-table/reach-in cooler; plumbing issues observed outside in back area; observed trash and other debris outside in back area near dumpsters, general clean needed outside to prevent accumulation of trash and to prevent a public nuisance; observed damaged coving in food-prep area and hallway leading to ice machine; observed daylight from outside at exit door in food-prep area; standing water in back area near walk-in cooler, person in charge states water enters the building when it rains; general clean needed in food prep area and throughout facility, observed debris and food residue underneath kitchen equipment.
General comment: bare wood observed where RPZ is installed, surfaces shall be nonabsorbent.
Ralph & Kacoo’s Seafood Restaurant, 3107 S. First St., Lufkin
Date of inspection: May 4
Inspection type: full
Number of violations: 13
Reasons for violations: no agreement or sign on site, sign given to management and posted; discontinue utilizing portion control cups in the salad dressing buckets, all scoops must have a handle and the handle shall be stored up; no consumer advisory observed on the Caesar salad dressing, management states they make it on site and utilize a raw egg, the dressing is not cooked; equipment must be adequate to maintain temperature, two units observed not properly cold-holding — large walk-in cooler and salad prep table, repairs needed ASAP, monitor the units hourly to verify cold-holding temperatures are being maintained, will follow up; reach-in cooler and make-table must be cleaned regularly, buildup observed; do not store bulk containers in front of hand-washing sink, bulk container moved, then placed at the hand sink again by an employee; ceiling tiles throughout the prep area observed damaged, repairs needed, tile grid in the prep area observed damaged and rusted, repairs needed ASAP; floor in the dishing area must be sealed, concrete observed; replace missing grout at floor tile, water and food debris buildup observed, manager did state someone comes in and is slowly working on it; AC returns observed damaged, dirty and rusted, repairs needed ASAP; designated hand sink in the back was not stocked with soap or disposable towel, two sinks in the back did not have a trash can conveniently located for the disposal of towels; several lights not working at all, replace bulbs, will follow up with light meter to give the exact foot candles, light meter not working at the time of inspection
