I heard an older gentleman tell someone waiting in a check-out line that he just hated wearing seatbelts. His argument was that he was from the “old school.” He grew up when there were no seatbelts in vehicles and he guessed he was just “set in his ways.”
I wanted to interrupt and tell him that seatbelts save lives, but the woman he was in conversation with beat me to it. I smiled as I listened to her argument because she was right. As I left, I wished I had told him about End the Streak — the name TxDOT has given to the safety campaign to educate drivers to help us end the daily deaths on Texas roadways.
Another year has passed. On Nov. 7, Texas will have an anniversary we won’t celebrate. It has been 21 years since we saw the last deathless day on Texas roadways.
There also are other anniversaries you never want to celebrate. We don’t celebrate Sept. 11, the passing of a loved one, Hurricane Harvey and other tragic things that have happened in our lives that we’d just as soon forget. That’s the way we feel about this anniversary.
TxDOT spends many hours studying, researching, meeting with law enforcement and other stakeholders, and poring over fatality reports to see what could be done differently, all in efforts to stop the daily deaths. It’s not the manner or construction of our roadways, nor is it the way our vehicles are built. I can only think of a single thing that continues to cause these daily fatalities: the person behind the wheel.
It has been a generation since we saw a deathless day. An entire generation of babies have grown up and are now driving. Maybe this generation will be smarter and reach the goal of a deathless day and finally put an end to needless deaths on the roadway.
That day will only be realized when we all decide to put away the phones, keep our eyes on the road and stay alert. I have written in this space before about this anniversary, about how important it is to wear a seat belt, the fatality statistics in East Texas and how the next one to die in a crash could be you or your loved one.
I hope we all stop and take a minute to think about what driving habits we can change that will make us safer drivers. I also hope each of you buy in to this safety campaign and make it your goal to help us End The Streak.
When those things happen, we will see the daily fatalities end because we are the only ones who can stop them.
Rhonda Oaks is the public information officer for TxDOT’s Lufkin district. Her email address is Rhonda.Oaks@txdot.gov.
