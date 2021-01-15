The Lufkin Police Department Records Division has moved across the street to the Lufkin Municipal Court building at 222 E. Shepherd Ave.
Police reports and accident reports can now be picked up at that location.
Sex offender registration also will be done at that location from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Those registering must bring their driver’s license and blue card.
The Records Division still can be reached at the same phone number, 633-0342. Their fax number has changed to 639-9646.
