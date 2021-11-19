First Missionary Baptist Church helped pick up the Thanksgiving tab, donating $1,000 to the Community Food Drive ahead of the weekend distribution.
The annual food drive was officially established in 1999 but had been a ministry of the Rev. Bettie Kennedy for years before. Community members seek to feed Angelina County’s neediest families on Thanksgiving by loading up ham and side dishes in each box.
“We appreciate the life and the legacy of Rev. Bettie Kennedy and look forward, every year, to participating in this service,” the Rev. William Ricks said. “Even though she’s gone on to be with the Lord, the work she did lives on.”
The church has participated in and donated to the event for several years, he said. From the beginning, it has supported the initiative.
“It’s a totally fundraising effort, a grassroots effort — so every dollar counts toward something,” said Bruce Love, one of the drive’s organizers.
Love said organizers try to purchase food from the East Texas Food Bank in Tyler to stretch each dollar as far as it can go, he said. Because the effort to make the event a possibility is run on a volunteer basis, every dollar goes toward food.
In 2019, the food drive was able to fill 2,000 boxes. The COVID-19 pandemic put a bit of a damper on that in 2020 and ’21, but organizers look forward to upping the ante next year, he said.
The fundraising effort is a little behind this year, but Love does not push on the fundraising side until the week of the drive, he said. He knows there are organizations within the community who do their part every year and hopes to see others in the community do the same.
“We’ll get it covered,” he said.
If someone wants to donate, they should reach out to Love at BLove@dpsol.com, call (936) 631-3110 or mail their donation to Community Food Drive at 1508 S. First St., Lufkin, TX 75901.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.