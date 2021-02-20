By now, subscribers should have received both the Friday and weekend newspapers thanks to the great, hardworking newspaper staff who went above and beyond to get the papers prepared and delivered.
Your Lufkin Daily News was printed in Galveston last night, and an employee drove the papers back to Lufkin and overnight a terrific team put the papers and inserts together, and then your carriers wrapped both of the papers and inserts together and hit the streets to get them out to you.
Unfortunately, the weekend issue did not include the Entertainment Guide. We had to forgo it this week. However, it will be available online.
With a lot of dedication and hard work, our staff delivered the papers earlier than we expected. I can’t say enough about how hard the whole newspaper team worked this week to get the news gathered, printed, inserted and delivered to you — both in print and online.
So please, enjoy both newspapers this weekend, and we hope we will be back on our regular delivery schedule with Wednesday’s printed edition.
While many of us may still be without power and/or water, we want to ensure you have access to the news that is important to you so please continue to enjoy reading The Lufkin Daily News online for free; no login needed.
While you are online, check out the snow day photo gallery sponsored by Kingsley Air Conditioning, Refrigeration & Heating. Our friends and neighbors shared their favorite photos.
Please contact us with any questions or if you have story ideas or photos to share.
We appreciate your patience as we work through the issues the frigid temperatures created at our building.
Thank you, and have a safe and warm weekend.
