Lufkin now has full power — real, not generator — to eight of its nine wells, the city announced tonight.
“The wells being on real power means they pump at their proper, maximum capacity,” said Jessica Pebsworth, communications director for the city, in a press release. “We still have one well that is down due to a mechanical issue from the first ice storm at the beginning of the week. We hope to have it up and running soon.”
As area temperatures are now above freezing, breaks will begin to show that were previously masked by frozen pipes and low water pressure. As such, the city asks citizens to repeatedly check their homes and businesses throughout the weekend for leaks.
“We cannot stress this enough,” Pebsworth said. “And don’t assume that because you checked earlier that there isn’t a leak now.”
Anyone who finds a leak and doesn’t know how to cut their water supply is asked to contact the call center at 633-0357.
“Businesses have been one of our greatest challenges because they aren’t open, and people aren’t there,” Pebsworth said. “That is why is it imperative that business owners or key-holders check them frequently.”
A boil-water notice remains in effect for the city. The following are some frequently asked questions about water use and safety with the boil water notice in effect.
Q: Why is my water brown or rust-colored?
A: The brown water is from leaks. With the pressure as low as it got, dirt got into the lines. It’s called back siphonage. Just running them a bit till it’s clean will do. That’s why we always flush after a repair. We are adding chlorine to the water to make it safe. When the boil water notice is rescinded, you’ll know it is.
Q: When will be OK for Lufkin residents to wash clothes?
A: The water is fine to wash clothes.
Q: Is it OK to shower? If so, are there any recommendations or guidelines the city would like us to follow?
A: Just make sure you don’t swallow shower water. It’s important to remind kids of the same during bath time.
Q: Is it OK to wash dishes or use the dishwasher?
A: Washing dishes is tricky. If disposable dishes aren’t available you should be careful. Dishwashers that get above 150 degrees are fine. Hand-washing is not encouraged. If you do, add a little bleach to the dish water.
The city expects to provide its next update around noon Sunday barring any major changes.
