The Texas Department of Transportation’s Lufkin District crews will begin treating major roadways with brine solution early Friday ahead of predicted winter weather.
The nine-county district is preparing to begin 12-hour shifts Saturday.
U.S. Highway 59 and other major roads, elevated surfaces, bridges and overpasses will be treated and re-treated as necessary throughout the coming weather event.
Driving is discouraged on Monday and Tuesday due to possible icy patches. The brine solution does not keep roadways from freezing, but helps keep roadways open and clear of as much ice as possible, according to TxDOT.
“We are discouraging travel unless it is absolutely necessary,” Rhonda Oaks, public information officer, said. “If you must drive, slow down. Be alert and watch out for TxDOT crews working through this winter storm. Give them room to work safely.”
Crews will be out in the pre-dawn hours Friday to check for possible slick spots and begin the brining process.
For information throughout this weather event, visit drivetexas.org for road closures and conditions statewide. For local alerts, warnings and closures, visit Texas Department of Transportation (Lufkin) on Facebook and TxDOT Lufkin on Twitter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.