We hope you all had a wonderful Fourth of July and remembered why we have this holiday.
Like so many holidays and so many people, the reason for the holiday gets lost or forgotten and it just becomes a day for family and friends to get together, party, have parades and, for some, it is a day off from work or school.
July Fourth celebrates the passage of the Declaration of Independence by the Continental Congress on July 4, 1776. It is the day we celebrate independence from England and the beginning of a free and independent country.
As mentioned last month, the American Legion Family No. 113 and the VFW Family No. 1836 are now working together much more closely than ever before. As a member of both organizations, I am exceptionally glad this has finally happened. We encourage all veterans and their families to join one or both great organizations.
The National Flag Day events went well. A lot of flags were exchanged on Saturday and many more were retired on Sunday. Coming together with the VFW and the city of Lufkin and others on Monday for the National Ceremony was even better.
It was decided that somehow next year the Flag Day event will be inside and will be advertised more. We are also talking about the Flag Exchange and Flag Retirement being on the same day.
On July 24, there is going to be a remembrance race for Pfc. Bradley R. Woods. It is a memorial 5K run starting at 7:30 a.m. at Ellen Trout Zoo. For more information and registration please go to: American Legion Auxiliary Unit No. 113 — Lufkin TX | Facebook. All our public events are listed on several area community events calendars, including the Chamber of Commerce and several others.
We will be planning several upcoming events in partnership with the VFW No. 1836 so please watch for updates on joint events.
July also is a great time to sponsor a wreath for this year’s Wreaths Across America. For just $15, you are not only putting a wreath on the grave of a local deceased veteran, but you are also helping some of our homeless or in-need veterans in the area with the $5 we get back for every wreath sponsored.
There is a direct link to order at the top of the Angelina County Wreaths Across America Facebook page, or pick up an order form at any of our events or from any member. You also can pick up a form at Gipson Funeral Home.
If you are a veteran with an honorable discharge or the spouse or immediate family member of a veteran, please consider joining our ranks in support of so many who are unable to do so themselves.
You can join, renew your dues and keep up with what is going on around the country all online at legion.org, txlegion.org, alaforveterans.org or alatexas.org.
Or you can attend one of our regular monthly meetings held on the first Monday of each month. The Auxiliary meets at 5 p.m. and the Post meets at 6 p.m.
If 5 p.m. is too early, please let us know if that is the only reason you are not joining us. We used to meet at 5:30 p.m.but most members said they did not have a problem with meeting earlier.
