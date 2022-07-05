The Lufkin Police Department and the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office did not release media reports on Monday.
The Lufkin Police Department made five arrests late Sunday or early Monday. Arrests and charges include: Eduardo Miranda, age unavailable, of Diboll, public intoxication; Michael Laray Henry, age unavailable, of Lufkin, assault family violence and on a warrant for assault family violence; Adelphin Basquet Jr., 38, of Lufkin, criminal trespass; Larry Wayne Young II, 38, of Lufkin, driving while intoxicated for the second time and the possession of a penalty group 2 controlled substance as well as on three warrants for having no driver’s license, two warrants for the failure to control speed, a warrant for public intoxication, running a stop sign and the failure to maintain financial responsibility; and James Vernon Morgan Jr., age unavailable, of Diboll, public intoxication.
The Diboll Police Department officers arrested Jacquez Henderson, 19, of Memphis, Tennessee, for evading arrest or detention with a vehicle and on a warrant from Shelby County, Tennessee, for carjacking and employing a firearm with the intent to commit a felony.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Joe Lee Pounders, 22, of Crockett, for making a terroristic threat against a family or household member.
The Angelina County Jail housed 270 inmates as of 1:30 p.m. Monday.
