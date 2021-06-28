A July 4 fireworks display will require the closure of a portion of Ellen Trout Drive on Loop 287 north in Lufkin from about 8-11 p.m. Sunday.
The Lufkin Police Department will close the section of roadway near Ellen Trout Park and Zoo on Ellen Trout Drive/Loop 287 from just east of U.S. Highway 59 north to U.S. Highway 69 north. Traffic will be diverted to Business 59/Timberland Drive, U.S. Highway 59 north and Kurth Drive.
The closure will remain in effect until traffic has dispersed following the event. LPD will monitor all traffic control through these locations as well the intersections of Spence Street, MLK Drive and Sayers Street.
“This event draws a large crowd of motorists, as well as pedestrians who are trying to get from their vehicles into the zoo,” Rhonda Oaks, TxDOT’s public information officer, said. “We urge everyone to stay alert for law enforcement, pedestrians and motorists trying to safely cross the loop. Obey all traffic control, reduce speed near the closures and keep safety in mind if you plan to attend.”
Motorists should stay alert to all signage, cones and barricades and obey all traffic control.
For more information, contact Rhonda.Oaks@txdot.gov or call 633-4395.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.