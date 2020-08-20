Two women were taken to Lufkin hospitals with injuries after a three-vehicle crash on state Highway 103, just west of FM 2021, around 1:40 p.m. today, according to a press release from Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. David Hendry.
Ashley Ray, 30, of Lufkin, was transported to CHI. St. Luke’s Health-Memorial while Meagan Shumaker, 28, of Huntington, was transported to Woodland Height’s Medical Center for treatment after the crash. Arthur Athey Jr., 61, of Huntington, was not injured in the accident, the release states.
A 2017 Dodge SUV driven by Ray was westbound and preparing to turn left when a 2008 Kia passenger car driven by Shumaker failed to control speed and struck the Dodge from the rear, according to the release. The Kia then traveled into the eastbound lane, where it was struck in the front by an eastbound 2007 Peterbilt dump truck driven by Athey.
No additional information is available at this time.
