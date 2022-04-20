I looked down at my dashboard when a light caught my eye. It said 1.7 seconds. I looked at the truck in front of me. I was curious. I slowed down and the number changed to 2.3 seconds. I sped up and it went to 1 second. Then it dawned on me. That’s all the time I had between me and the object in front of me. A second is all that separated me from a possible life-changing disaster.
I pondered what can happen in life in the span of just a couple of seconds. A newborn baby can take a first breath, or a loved one can take their last. A couple can say ‘‘I do,’’ or a heart can break hearing the words ‘‘I don’t.’’ A slip and fall can cause a serious injury, or a long-distance runner or cyclist can break through that finish line tape.
Life changes fast and sometimes we aren’t ready for it. Knowing that just a second can change my life or those around me when I drive caused me to slow down that day.
One of TxDOT’s goals is safety. Safety for our employees and safety for you. That’s why this time of year we work to bring awareness to work zones and distracted driving. We take these safety campaigns seriously because statistics are rising.
One of the saddest statements I have ever heard a law enforcement officer make was that the first thing he does as he arrives at a fatality scene is check a phone or a social media page, because sadly enough, that is where many young adults live their lives — on a 3-inch screen.
If you have ever stood on the side of the road with vehicle problems, you know what it feels and sounds like to have vehicles rushing by you, knowing that tragedy is only inches away. Our workers feel that way every day. With only a barricade or orange cones separating them from moving traffic, they are vulnerable to distracted drivers or those who choose to speed through a work zone.
In 2021, traffic crashes in the state’s work zones claimed the lives of 244 people, a 33% increase over 2020. Drivers and their passengers accounted for the majority of those who died in work zone crashes, which included 195 motorists or passengers, 38 pedestrians, four bicyclists and three roadside construction workers.
Speeding and driver inattention were among the leading causes. In the nine-county Lufkin District, there were 172 traffic crashes in work zones, resulting in 11 fatalities and six serious injuries.
Distracted driving statistics are no better. Fatalities attributed to distracted driving increased 17% in 2021 compared to 2020. The grim facts are that 2,934 people died and another 431 were seriously injured because someone wasn’t paying attention.
In the nine-county Lufkin District, distracted driving crashes totaled 615, resulting in eight fatalities and 46 serious injuries.
I hope these rising statistics are enough to cause you to slow down and stay alert. Hopefully, they will cause us all to think seriously about our driving habits.
Please put the phone away, slow down and stay alert. Because a lot can happen, and a life can change in 1.7 seconds.
