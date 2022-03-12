The following is a list of restaurant inspections done by the Angelina County and Cities Health District between Jan. 26 and Feb. 17.
The reports take into account the cleanliness of the restaurant or business, not the quality of the food.
La Unica Tortilla Factory, 1614 N. Raguet St., Lufkin
Date of inspection: Jan. 26
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of violations: 37
Reasons for violations: Persons in charge must be knowledgeable to perform duties to prevent a foodborne illness outbreak and public health interventions, eight priority items out of compliance; all employees must obtain food handler certifications within 30 days hire, all certifications expired; employee schedule and certifications must be readily available for review, unable to provide employee list; hands must be washed between tasks. Employee observed wearing gloves sanitizing a table then immediately returned to prep to prepare food without washing her hands, employee given verbal guidance; hand sinks must be easily accessible at all times, hand sink in tamale room was not accessible, move paper towels and chemical dispenser; hand sinks must be available in capacity, only one obstructed hand sink available in back tamale prep room; single-use gloves must be changed between tasks, observed employee not changing gloves between tasks; raw food must be stored to prevent cross-contamination, utilize food storage chart; mechanical and manual methods of cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces are ineffective, manual care when sink not working property, utilize three-compartment-sink until repaired; proper date marking required, there shall be a system in place for date marking all foods, very little date marking observed and none at all in same coolers; approved thawing methods required, do not thaw on counter, food below 41 degrees Fahrenheit moved to walk-in cooler; probe thermometer required to properly monitor cooking, cooling, recycling and holding temperatures, no thermometer on site; bulk containers must be labeled with contents; entry and exits must be well sealed to prevent the entry of pests, daylight observed under all; food shall be stored 6 inches off the floor at all times, foods in walk-in cooler moved up; all food shall be covered to prevent contamination; do not stack food unless a protective covering in place, foods moved up off floor, discarded contaminated stacked foods and covered food; repair walk-in cooler out back, ice observed on the food; personal cleanliness required at all times, no jewelry allowed, only a smooth wedding band; single-service items are intended for one use, do not reuse containers food was received in; food and non-food contact surfaces must be cleanable, properly designed, constructed and used; replace prep tables, must be non-absorbent, bare shall be sealed and no chipping paint; shelving must be smooth and non absorbent, observed rusted; burner in tamale room must be easily cleanable, remove fabricated metal; replace damaged gaskets at reach-in cooler and make-table; replace damaged cutting boards; hot water required at hand sinks, must reach 100 degrees Fahrenheit during peak demand, unable to register hot water; mop sink or curbed service sink required to properly dispose of waste water, none on site, floor drain not sufficient; hand washing reminder required in ladies restroom; physical facilities must be maintained and in good repair; walls throughout observed damaged, absorbent and dirty, repair required, repeat x2; ceiling throughout prep areas observed dirty and damaged, repair required; floors and casing throughout observed damaged, repair required; private living quarters must be removed or access restricted; adequate lighting required: dry storage and walk-in cooler required to produce 10-foot candles, observed 7-foot candles, reach-in coolers, hand sinks and waste washing required to produce 20-foot candles, observed 7-18, food prep areas required to produce 50-foot candle, observed 9-foot candle, tamale room observed 7- to 18-foot candles; designated area required for personal items, phones, drinks, jackets, keys and purse moved, repeat; chemical test strips required to properly monitor sanitation, none on site, note: monitor cooling temps, review with staff
■ ■ ■
Woodland Heights Medical Center, 505 S. John Redditt Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Jan. 24
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of violations: 5
Reasons for violations: Hand sinks shall not be blocked by portable equipment, observed trash can blocking hand sink, corrected on site; potential contamination by raw animal foods, food shall be stored according to food storage chart, observed raw beef stored above eggs, eggs in bags covered with raw meat juice, corrected on site; single-service items shall be stored 6 inches off the floor, observed a box of disposable trays stored on floor, corrected on site; at least 10-foot candles of light intensity shall be in walk-in refrigerator, light intensity read between 6- to 8-foot candles; designated area needed for personal items, observed personal drinks on prep table and reach-in coolers
■ ■ ■
Kennedy Health & Rehab, 504 N. John Redditt Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Jan. 24
Purpose of inspection: routine
Number of violations: 11
Reasons for violations: Bodily fluid clean up kit required on site to properly respond to vomiting and diarrheal events; cooling temperatures shall be monitored, foods must be cooled from 35 to 41 degrees Fahrenheit in less than 6 hours provided the food is cooled from 35 to 70 degrees Fahrenheit within the first two hours, eggs and sausage observed in walk-in cooler for more than two hours and tempted 99.5 degrees Fahrenheit for sausage and 99 degrees Fahrenheit for eggs cook stated he placed the food in walk-in cooler at 8 a.m., food was tempted at 10:20 a.m., corrected on site; repair damaged walls and coving in restroom; general clean needed; trash can shall have a lid for feminine waste products; floors, walls and ceilings shall be smooth, easily cleanable and non-absorbent, several repairs needed, damaged ceiling above prep table, damaged wall near hand sink and wall near bottom of sink, repair damaged floor tiles and wall tiles in washing area; adequate lighting required in designated areas, food prep area must be 50-foot candles, observed at 30- to 36-foot candles with light meter, protective light coverings needed; walk-in cooler shall be 20-foot candles, observed at 1-foot candle with light meter; health permit and food manager certification shall be posted in designated area; non food contact surfaces shall be maintained clean, walk-in cooler and reach-in cooler where bread is stored need a general clean; replace damaged utensils and plastic tubs, note: employee health policy given and posted by manager
■ ■ ■
Zesty Burger, 400 W. Frank Ave., Lufkin
Date of inspection: Feb. 14
Purpose of inspection: routine
Number of violations: 14
Reasons for violations: person in charge shall be present during hours of operation, no certified food manager on site at the beginning of inspection; bodily fluid clean-up kit required for responding to diarrheal and vomiting events; employees may not contact ready-to-eat foods with their bare hands and shall use suitable utensils, observed employee garnishing taco plate with bare hands, corrected on site; potential contamination by raw animal foods, food shall be stored according to food storage chart, observed raw chicken stored above lettuce, corrected on site; food shall be protected from cross-contamination by storing the food in packages, covered containers or wrappings, observed food uncovered in reach-in cooler and freezer, corrected on site; equipment food contact surfaces and utensils shall be clean to sight and touch, observed soiled can opener, observed food containers with old labels; observed strainers utilized for the fryers with debris; refrigerated food prepared and held in a food establishment for more than 24 hours shall be clearly marked to indicate the date or day by which the food shall be consumed, observed undated food in reach-in coolers; working containers holding food or food ingredients that are removed from original packages shall be identified with common name of food, observed unlabeled food in reach-in cooler; food shall be protected from contamination where it is not exposed to contamination, food observed in freezer where there was ice build up; cloths in use for wiping counters and other equipment surfaces shall be stored in chemical sanitizer when not in use, wiping cloths observed on prep table, corrected on site; single service items shall be stored 6 inches off the floor; personal belongings shall be stored to maintain clean and sanitary facility and protect food and equipment, corrected on site
■ ■ ■
Chick-fil-A, 4600 S. Medford Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Feb. 14
Purpose of inspection: routine
Number of violations: 4
Reasons for violations: Equipment food contact surfaces and utensils shall be clean to sight and touch, observed soiled pans above ware-washing area; no cold-holding temperatures should be greater than prescribed by the code, 41 degrees Fahrenheit or less, observed eggs in reach-in cooler at 45 degrees and yogurt at 47 degrees, corrected on site; equipment with sufficient capacity used for the cooling and cold-holding of foods requiring temperature control must meet the demands of operation, observed reach-in cooler not keeping temperature, thermometer observed greater at 46 degrees, observed small reach-in cooler in food prep areas at 46 degrees; physical facilities shall be maintained clean, general clean needed in back area and under ice machine
■ ■ ■
Hunan LLC, 1108 N. Timberland Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Feb. 15
Purpose of inspection: routine
Number of violations: 22
Reasons for violations: All employees must obtain food handlers card within 30 days of hire; bodily fluid clean up kit required to properly respond to vomit and diarrheal events, no kit onsite; hand sink must be available at all times and properly stocked, do not use to thaw and stock with a trash can and disposable towels, corrected on site; all food must stay covered during storage; do not stack food containers without protective covering, corrected on site; ice machine shall be clean to sight and touch, build-up observed, discontinue use until cleaned, the machine must be cleared to manufacturer’s specifications; improper thawing of raw pork observed in designated hand sink, verbal guidance given and semi-frozen food moved to walk-in cooler; food must stored to prevent contamination in walk-in cooler, raw proteins and veggies moved and stored properly, corrected on site; probe thermometer required to properly monitor temperatures, only one dial thermometer observed stored in dry storage, unable to verify knowledge on calibrating, recommend instant thermometer; all food must be stored 6 inches off the floor at all times to prevent contamination; kitchen staff shall be knowledgeable on wiping cloth use and storage, no sanitation bucket observed, do not wear wiping cloths; in-use utensils shall be properly stored in water 35 degrees or above or under continuously running water, corrected on site; temperature measuring device shall work and register water temperature, not functioning; mechanical ware-washing shall be cleaned to manufactured instruction; non-food contact food surface shall be cleaned at a frequency to prevent soil accumulations on non-food contact surfaces, equipment must be free of dust, dirt, food and other debris; hot water at the restroom hand sink must reach 100 degrees, no hot water; repair damaged flooring and missing floor tiles in prep room, must be smooth and easily cleanable, non-absorbent and prevent dust when cleaning; walls in prep area must be smooth and free of chipping paint and damaged sheetrock; remove absorbent surfaces (cardboard); storage shelving in walk-in cooler must be cleaned, significant build up observed; designated and labeled area and required for all personal items, note: all food order forms shall be maintained on site for regulatory review, only 1 onsite; paint bare wood on doors and kitchen.
■ ■ ■
Chicken Express, 3711 S. Medford Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Feb. 15
Purpose of inspection: routine
Number of violations: 2
Reasons for violations: A chemical sanitizer used in sanitizing solution shall have adequate sanitation, chemical at sanitation bucket at 25 PPM, corrected on site; hot-holding temperatures shall not be less than prescribed by the code, 135 degrees or above, TCS food temperature during inspection was below 135 degrees, chicken strips were at a temperature at 125 degrees, corrected on site
■ ■ ■
Subway, 1607 W. Frank Ave., Lufkin
Date of inspection: Feb. 16
Purpose of inspection: routine
Number of violations: 5
Reasons for violations: Outer openings of a food establishment shall be protected against the entry of pests with solid self-closing, tight-fitting doors, observed gaps along the sides and bottom of door, no daylight from outside should be observed; equipment must be properly designed and constructed and in good repair, observed bare wood planks stacked to hold shield in reach-in cooler, non-food contact surfaces shall be non-absorbent and smooth material; observed a piece of plywood on small reach-in cooler/prep table/repair; observed standing water where water heater is held/repair; physical facilities shall be maintained and cleaned, observed debris under all equipment in front and back area
■ ■ ■
Brookshire Brothers, 301 S. Chestnut St., Lufkin
Date of inspection: Feb. 17
Purpose of inspection: routine
Number of violations: 0
■ ■ ■
Red Lobster, 1919 S. First St., Lufkin
Date of inspection: Feb. 17
Purpose of inspection: routine
Number of violations: 11
Reasons for violations: All employees must obtain a food handlers card within 30 days of hire, 15 employees who have been employed longer than 30 days do not have valid cards, 8 new members and 10 do have valid certifications; thermometers required in all cold handling units to monitor cold-hold temperatures; all food must stay covered during storage, this includes food stored in reach-in coolers, corrected on site; remove all damaged utensils and containers, must be smooth and easily cleanable; repair damaged floor tiles in walk-in cooler, observed damaged; a few sports in the prop room and dry storage, need more grout at floor tiles to prevent buildup; increase lighting at prep line, measured 22-foot candles with light meter, must reach 50-foot candles; general clean of AC return above mechanical ware-washing machine needed; general clean of walls behind equipment in prep area; repair damaged handle on lobster tank; repair damaged handle on lobster tank; repair damaged door on small line reach-in cooler, note: asterisk needed on fresh fish menu for consumer advisory
■ ■ ■
Guacamole’s, 2660 Ted Trout Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Feb. 8
Purpose of inspection: routine
Number of violations: 24
Reasons for violations: Non-managerial control observed due to pattern of non-compliance and failure by the person in charge to ensure employees are complying with duties; person in charge shall obtain certification by an accredited program for food manager, repeat; all food employees must obtain a food handler certification from an accredited program, observed expired food handler certifications, employees shall obtain certification within 30 days of hire; bodily fluid clean-up kit required for responding to diarrheal and vomiting events; employees may not contact ready-to-eat foods with their bare hands and shall use suitable utensils, observed employee garnishing plate of tacos with bare hands, corrected on site; no shell stock tags available for review, only current tag was available, the identity of the source of shellstock that are sold or served shall be maintained by retaining shellstock tags or labels for 90 calendar days from the date that is recorded on the tag or label; equipment food contact surfaces and utensils shall be clean to sight and touch, observed spoiled can opener, repeat x2; refrigerated, ready to eat food, time temperature control for safety, food prepared and held in a food establishment for more than 24 hours shall be clearly marked to indicate the date or day by which the food shall be consumed on the premises, sold or discarded when held at a temperature of 41 degrees or less for a maximum of seven days, observed containers of food in walk-in cooler, reach-in coolers without proper date marking; time temperature control for safety, food shall be thawed under refrigeration, completely submerged under running water as part of the cooking process, observed ground beef and chicken on counter to thaw, corrected on site; food temperature measuring devices shall be provided and readily accessible for use; molluscan shellfish (oysters) may not be removed from container in which they are received other than immediately before sale or preparation for display, oysters were observed submerged in ice chest, employee states water is drained daily and filled with ice; working containers holding food or food ingredients that are removed from their original packages shall be identified with common name of food, observed unlabeled food in walk-in cooler; outer openings of a food establishment shall be protected against the entry of insects and rodents by filling or closing holes and other gaps along floors, walls and ceilings, closed, tight fitting windows and solid self-closing tight-fitting doors, observed gaps along the door in ware-washing area and kitchen area; food shall be protected from contamination by storing food in a clean, dry location where it is not exposed to splash dust or other contamination and at least 6 inches above the floor, observed food stored on the floor in walk-in cooler, corrected on site, repeat; food shall be protected from cross-contamination by storing the food in packages, covered containers or wrappings, observed uncovered food in freezer, reach-in and walk-in coolers, corrected on site; cloths in use for wiping counters and other equipment surfaces shall be held between uses in a chemical sanitizer solution of adequate concentration, observed multiple wiping cloths not stored in sanitizing solution after use, corrected on site; cleaned equipment and utensils shall be stored in a clean, dry location, where they are not exposed to splash, dust or other contamination and at least 6 inches above the floor, observed clean utensils stored in a bucket on the floor; non-food contact surfaces of equipment that are exposed to splash, spillage or other food soiling or that require frequent cleaning shall be constructed on a corrosion resistant non-absorbent and smooth material, observed shield on food prep table with rust; shelves in reach-in cooler/Coca-Cola cooler are rusted; equipment food contact surfaces shall be cleaned at a frequency necessary to preclude accumulation of soil residues and or at a frequency specified by manufacturer, absent manufacture specification at a frequency necessary to preclude accumulation of soil or mold, observed pink and black residue inside of ice machine; receptacles and waste handling units for refuse used with materials containing food residue and used outside the food establishment shall be designed and constructed to have tight fitting lids, doors or covers, observed outside dumpster without proper lids; materials for indoor wall shall be smooth, durable and easily cleanable for areas where food establishment operations are conducted, observed chipping paint on sides of wall entering the ware-washing area; physical facilities shall be cleaned at a frequency necessary to keep them clean, observed debris and soil around the edges of the food prep and ware-washing area; the premises shall be free of items that are unnecessary to the operation or maintenance of the establishment such as equipment that is non-functional or no longer used and litter, observed random litter on top of reach-in cooler, observed non-functional equipment; the light intensity shall be at least 108 lux (10-foot candles at a distance of 75 centimeters) 30 inches above the floor in walk-in refrigerator units and dry food storage areas, lux observed at 1-foot candles, corrected on site, at least 540 lux (50 foot candles) at a surface where a food employee is working with food or working with utensils or equipment, observed at 16-20 foot candle; will follow up in 10 days for Review of Action Plan and 2 weeks for food handler cards
■ ■ ■
Guacamole’s, 2660 Ted Trout Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Feb. 15
Purpose of inspection: compliance
Reasons for violations: Reviewed Corrective Action Plan on steps to correctly handle oysters and tags; note: next follow up, all employees shall obtain food handlers certifications
■ ■ ■
Texas Bible College, 3900 College Drive, Lufkin,
Date of inspection: Feb. 8
Purpose of inspection: routine
Number of violations: 4
Reasons for violations: Bodily fluid clean-up kit required to respond to vomit and diarrheal events, no kit on site; increase weather strip at exit in prep room, daylight observed; chemical test strips required to properly monitor sanitizer solutions, inspector verified concentration with test strips, 50 ppm observed; facilities must be in good repair, current work order/bids in place to repair some items: 1. walls must be smooth, non-absorbent and easily cleanable, walls in some areas observed damaged, consider using FRP (plastic boards) 2. Floors by walk-in cooler and under ware sink observed damaged 3. repair water damaged ceiling at prep line and about ware-washing machine 4. Remove exposed utility lines at fountain machine/salad bar, note: current building in for facility repairs, waiting on approval
■ ■ ■
Mr. Rays, 1604 W. Frank Ave., Lufkin
Date of inspection: Feb. 8
Purpose of inspection: routine
Number of violations: 3
Reasons for violations: Buffet shield must meet minimum standards, ruler used to measure distance from counter to bottom of the shield, 24 inches observed vertical, must be 13 inches; bare wood must be sealed, seal bare wood at buffet line along walls (fence boards); repair damaged flooring
■ ■ ■
Ihop No. 1474, 4400 S. Medford Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Feb. 7
Purpose of inspection: routine
Number of violations: 18
Reasons for violations: All employees shall obtain food handler certification within 30 days of hire, repeat; hands must be properly washed in between tasks, line cooks must change gloves between tasks, observed staff handling raw food, wiping cloths and plated ready-to-eat foods with no change in gloves; ware-washing employee did not wash hands between loading dirty utensils and unloading clean utensils; wiping cloths must be stored clean and dry and or in sanitizing solution; food must be covered when stored, observed food in front prep line reach-in coolers uncovered, corrected on site; general clean of ice machine required, corrected on site; replace damaged chipped plates; discard all damaged storage containers; replace rollers underneath flat grills, observed damaged and unable to roll and uneven; replace fryer timer, observed damaged; general clean needed of fan covers in walk-in cooler; additional grout needed at prep line, repair damaged walk-in cooler door; repair damaged ceiling tiles; repair tiles near entrance at freezer; repair chipping paint entering the wait station; designated area required for personal items, corrected on site; protective covering needed for overhead lights; post valid current health permit
■ ■ ■
Huntington Healthcare, 220 E. Ash St., Lufkin
Date of inspection: Feb. 14
Purpose of inspection: routine
Number of violations: 3
Reasons for violations: Repair damaged ceiling so that it’s smooth and non-absorbent, patch work from recent water damaged observed and work order placed; adequate lighting required in the food prep area, utilizing light meter several areas must meet the minimum standards and work order placed, 50-foot candles required at food prep areas, observed 6- to 37-foot candles utilizing the light meter, increase lighting intensity; increase weather strip at exit, daylight observed along the bottom, facility must be insect and rodent proof and work order placed
■ ■ ■
Cracker Barrel, 2302 S. First St., Lufkin
Date of inspection: Feb. 8
Purpose of inspection: routine
Number of violations: 0
■ ■ ■
Bodacious BBQ, 2207 W. Frank Ave., Lufkin
Date of inspection: Feb. 14
Purpose of inspection: routine
Number of violations: 2
Reasons for violations: Food displayed for consumer self service must be labeled in accordance to labeling laws, declare major food allergen, place of business, address and ingredients, corrected on site; storage shelving needed in shipping container, all food and single service items must be stored 6 inches off the floor; note: new kitchen to be built, call for inspection prior to opening
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.