A male pedestrian was flown to an out-of-town hospital after being struck by a vehicle on Southwood Drive, outside Loop 287, around 7 p.m. tonight.

“He appears to have suffered broken bones, but his injuries are not believe to be life-threatening at this time,” said Jessica Pebsworth, communications director for the city of Lufkin.

Details were scarce late Friday, but Pebsworth said she would have more information Saturday.

Check back with us for an update to this story.