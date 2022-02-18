Man flown to out-of-town hospital after being struck by vehicle on Southwood Drive By STACY FAISON/The Lufkin Daily News Feb 18, 2022 Feb 18, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A male pedestrian was flown to an out-of-town hospital after being struck by a vehicle on Southwood Drive, outside Loop 287, around 7 p.m. tonight.“He appears to have suffered broken bones, but his injuries are not believe to be life-threatening at this time,” said Jessica Pebsworth, communications director for the city of Lufkin.Details were scarce late Friday, but Pebsworth said she would have more information Saturday.Check back with us for an update to this story. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Jessica Pebsworth Pedestrian Vehicle Hospital Southwood Drive Injury Lufkin Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesPolice arrest woman on charge of stealing truck, leading officers on pursuitCounty hires first human resources directorEarly voting to begin MondayGroups release 27 Eastern wild turkeys in Angelina CountyCompetitive boxing gym opening downtownEarly voting starts todayDuo indicted for kidnapping, robbery and tomahawk, machete and urine assaultDetails emerge regarding alleged sex assaults of two childrenLISD discusses raise for custodial staffCity to deliberate new tax abatement agreement with Jefferson Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Receive our News in Your Inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Start your morning with the top headlines each day. Sign up today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lufkin News newsroom. Sign up today! Sports Update Get the latest local, college and national sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Police Reports Get the latest local and national police reports every day in your inbox. Weather Receive the daily weather forecast and the weekly outlook in your inbox each morning. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries every afternoon. Charm East Texas Magazine Receive monthly updates on the latest issues of Charm East Texas magazine. Promotions & Special Offers Sign up to receive emails about our exciting Deals, Contests, & Special Offers! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
