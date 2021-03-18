It’s hard to measure what saying a simple thank you means to someone. To the person saying it, it can be a humbling experience, but to the one receiving it, the words can make their day a little better.
A thank you is sometimes extended after a small act of kindness or a compliment, but the thank you that TxDOT owes after the winter storm is intended for those who helped and for all of you who heeded our safety messages. We were thankful for the help we received as we worked to clear our roadways and for the time and patience you showed during that work.
The Lufkin District began preparing for the winter storm before many of us thought it would even matter. We pre-treated roads while the sun was still shining. By Feb. 12, we were all aware that it was going to be a major winter storm.
When it hit East Texas, it hit hard. Many of you were without electricity, water and heat. Many of our local towns suffered infrastructure damage that would take weeks to repair. But through all of it, there was one thing that didn’t change — TxDOT crews were on the job. We worked 12-hour shifts for more than a week to treat and clear roadway surfaces, as did many of our crews across the state.
The photos were scary. Of the ones I saw, the pavement was not visible. It was hard to determine where the road ended or the lanes divided. We continued clearing the roads even after the sun returned and Mother Nature helped with rising temperatures.
During the weather event, the Lufkin District had 170 employees working throughout the storm, utilized 125 pieces of equipment and 37 blades to clear snow from the roadways.
Most of you only saw the equipment on the roadways, but there were many people behind the scenes working around the clock to help get our roadways clear, including several TxDOT contractors you normally see working on construction projects.
The professionals at the Texas Department of Public Safety worked to help keep our crews a little safer as they did their jobs. City employees and law enforcement from Lufkin, Diboll, Crockett, Livingston, Onalaska, as well as county employees and law enforcement from Angelina, Houston, Shelby, Polk, Trinity and San Jacinto counties worked around the clock with us and used their equipment to help. Volunteer fire departments as well as local businesses pitched in also.
TxDOT crews placed 143,292 gallons of brine on the roadways to keep them passable and reduce the amount of snow and ice accumulation.
In addition, 3,265 pounds of melt down were placed that helped reduce the build-up. Also, 48 dump trucks placed 570 cubic yards of small rock to help with traction and another 150 tons of salt were placed before temperatures warmed above freezing.
With warmer days and spring blooming all around, looking back to the winter storm of 2021 seems like a bad dream. But it is one we emerged from saying thank you many times over for deeds we will not soon forget.
