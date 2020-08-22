As we ease back into an altered routine at the end of summer, it once again reminds us of what a wonderful community we live, work, play and worship in.
Thank you, Lufkin Junior League president Kim Graham and Back-to-School-Bonanza chair Leighanne Hancock, for a successful distribution of backpacks and school supplies on Aug. 8.
This event has always been well organized, and the Junior League did it again this year with fewer volunteers, but with great imagination and tremendous organization. Thanks to all the church volunteers, service volunteers and the Lufkin Police Department, the 3,000 backpacks and other supplies were distributed in a well-planned vehicle drive-thru which was well-mapped and communicated to the participants.
We are so blessed to have the Junior League in our community. Their volunteers know a good and useful cause and always show up and work no matter the environment and working conditions. Great job, Kim and Leighanne.
The week before the Back-to-School-Bonanza, the East Texas Book Buddies Foundation, created by Tom and Sallye Darmstadter’s daughters, Diana Anderson and Millye Hale, set up a distribution site in Chestnut Village and gave away thousands of books to young preschool- and elementary school-age children.
This too, was well-planned and organized with community volunteers and the Lufkin Police Department. It was heartwarming to see our Lufkin police officers sharing their time with this wonderful organization and visiting with the young kids and giving them encouragement as they carried home five or six books to read and enjoy.
What a perfect way to give back to the community you grew up in, attended school in, and have family living in for the last 45 years. Thank you to the Darmstadter family and Diana and Millye.
Your city of Lufkin administrators are grinding out an annual budget as we write this article, and this is by far the most challenging year we have experienced in many, many years. Interim city manager Bruce Green and all the city of Lufkin department heads have spent many, many hours going through every department in the city and have done an outstanding job of creating a workable budget with the resources available to hold your taxes and cost of services down in a very unstable economic environment.
Your Lufkin City Council has spent many hours listening and studying this year’s proposed budget and we take your personal economic environment into consideration as we begin to approve the 2020-21 city budget. Please come to a public hearing and listen to the give-and-take involved in adopting this budget.
There has been a lot of department head input in this budget, but there has also been a lot of citywide city council input placed in this budget. We understand and hope you understand these current days are unusual and we will make it back to “normal times” in the future.
Remember we are in this together and your input is appreciated. We are making some difficult decisions and the only way to stay out of your pocketbook is to try some new processes and thin down a few services.
Now on a personal note. The coronavirus (COVID-19) has touched all around our home. We’ve had four of our church members, a few city employees and their families, and my 20-year-old grandson who all battled the coronavirus while one of my closest personal friends lost a daughter to the disease.
All those broke my heart and scared me, but hearing the news that Agustin Aguilar Jr. lost his battle with the coronavirus was a real shock to me. The Aguilar family has a special place in my heart. This family is a hard-working family that has been a part of Lufkin for many, many years. Augi was the oldest of 11 children, a member of the Border Patrol and an instructor in the K-9 Unit. He loved his family and this country. God bless the Aguilar family!
As our schools prepare to resume and get back in session, please be alert and pay attention around the school zones. There are a lot of distractions and cluttered minds getting out of cars and buses and we need to pay close attention to these precious lives.
Stay alert, stay safe and do something helpful this week without being asked to do so.
We are going to make it! Trust!
