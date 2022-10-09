The suspect authorities have been searching for in the Lufkin area since Friday afternoon is believed to be responsible for the death of a person whose body was discovered that morning by authorities responding to a house fire in Beaumont, according to a Beaumont police supervisor.
Several law enforcement agencies were continuing to search for the suspect late Sunday, according to Angelina County Sheriff’s Office chief deputy Mark McLin. There have been a couple of possible sightings, but nothing has panned out, he said.
Detectives are still investigating the case, and authorities do not know the suspect’s name, Beaumont police said Sunday.
Around 9:30 a.m. Friday, Beaumont police responded to the 4500 block of Dallas Avenue to assist Beaumont Fire/Rescue with a house fire, according to a statement from the police department.
Fire attack teams entered the home and extinguished the fire, and a fire investigator arrived and discovered a dead person inside, according to the statement.
Jefferson County Pct. 1 Place 2 Justice of the Ben Collins Sr. told KFDM/Fox 4 the body appears to be that of a man and was badly burned. An autopsy has been ordered to determine the cause of death and if it is related to the fire.
Around 3 p.m. Friday, Beaumont police contacted the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office requesting help finding the suspect, who was driving a blue Hyundai Sonata northbound on U.S. Highway 69 south, McLin said. Huntington police located the car, and the man evaded authorities before wrecking in the private lot of Metal Mart in the 4110 block of Highway 69 in Lufkin.
The suspect then abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot behind the business, McLin said.
The suspect is described as a Black male, 25-30 years old, who is 6 feet tall and of medium-build body type, wearing a dark colored shirt. The most distinguishable feature is his approximately 1-inch-long dreadlocks.
Anyone with any information that may identify the suspect is asked to call the sheriff’s office or Crime Stoppers.
The sheriff's office's number is (936) 634-3331. Crime Stoppers tips are accepted at 639TIPS.com, through their app (639TIPS.com/app) or by calls to (936) 639-TIPS (639-8477).
