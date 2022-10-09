LDN fire alert.jpg

The suspect authorities have been searching for in the Lufkin area since Friday afternoon is believed to be responsible for the death of a person whose body was discovered that morning by authorities responding to a house fire in Beaumont, according to a Beaumont police supervisor.

Several law enforcement agencies were continuing to search for the suspect late Sunday, according to Angelina County Sheriff’s Office chief deputy Mark McLin. There have been a couple of possible sightings, but nothing has panned out, he said.

Stacy Faison's email address is stacy.faison@lufkindailynews.com.