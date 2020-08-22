Large storms could hit Angelina County by the middle of the upcoming week, information from the National Weather Service suggests.
“Right now the county and city are monitoring the situation and will act as we need to,” Angelina County Emergency Coordinator Ricky Connor said. “Anytime there is a chance we need to be concerned, especially on the track of the storm.”
Current images provided by the Shreveport, Louisiana, office of the NWS suggest the storm could reach Angelina County on Wednesday morning. The website said the system may be dubbed Tropical Storm Marco early Saturday.
On the Angelina County Emergency Management Facebook page, Connor discusses two storms that could threaten the area soon.
“Tropical Depression 14 is in the central Caribbean Sea. It is forecast to become a tropical storm within the next day or two, and be in the Gulf of Mexico by Monday,” his post states.
“Tropical Depression 13 is in the Atlantic, and is forecast to move across northern sections of the Leeward Islands and then head towards Puerto Rico. Long-range forecasts for this system also bring it into the Gulf of Mexico by Tuesday as a hurricane. It looks to be a threat for Florida to southeastern Louisiana next week.”
Connor asked residents of Angelina County to keep an eye on the storm and to make sure they’re prepared for whatever may come.
“Just be aware of what’s going on,” he said. “Watch your local and national weather for advisories.”
If the storm reaches a point where it becomes a bigger concern for residents, both the city and county will push information to the media as soon as they can, Connor said.
“The community can expect from the county and city as much information as possible in advance and after the storm.”
Weather for Saturday and Sunday is expected to remain sunny and warm, but there is a slight chance of thunderstorms on Saturday.
As of Friday afternoon, the chance for thunderstorms was expected to grow on Monday and into Tuesday, with a high near 91 degrees on Tuesday.
The NWS said showers and thunderstorms are likely for Wednesday, but the day will be partly sunny with a high near 96.
Thursday has a 40% chance of showers and a high near 97 degrees.
