The National Weather Service has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for Angelina and surrounding counties as isolated to widely scattered thunderstorms will be possible today, the strongest of which may produce gusty winds and brief heavy rainfall.
Thunderstorms also will remain possible — and cooler temperatures are likely — every day from Monday through Saturday, with widespread storms expected Tuesday and Wednesday, the NWS Shreveport, Louisiana, office states.
“A few severe storms cannot be completely ruled out,” the report states, adding that damaging winds will be the primary threat.
Locally heavy rainfall could also lead to isolated flooding.
This afternoon’s forecast calls for a 40% chance of storms dropping to a 30% chance tonight, mainly before 7 p.m.
Monday’s forecast shows a 40% chance of showers and storms, mainly after 1 p.m., with a high near 92 and an overnight low around 73.
The chance of showers and storms increases to 90% for Tuesday, with a high around 86 and an overnight low around 70, when the chance of showers and storms decreases to 70%.
Wednesday calls for an 80% chance of rain with a high near 86 that decreases to a 30% chance overnight, mainly after 1 a.m., with a low around 71.
Showers and storms also are likely Thursday, with a 70% chance, mainly after 1 p.m., and a high near 88 and a low around 72.
The weekend forecast calls for a 50% chance of rain on Friday and a 30% chance on Saturday, with highs back around 90 and lows in the lower 70s.
