The art studio has always been a major part of St. Cyprian’s Episcopal School’s culture because of the creativity and expression students enjoy while learning the techniques and histories of various artists and styles of art.
Several looms remain set up throughout the year for students to work on during class as they complete assignments.
One of these pieces is a beige cross made from a thicker fiber yarn with a background of smooth blue yarn. This was started last year prior to the school closing. Students had been working at various times in art class to complete it this year with proper hygiene requirements in place for tools and materials. It was almost as if this weaving was destined to become something significant to our school with so many individuals contributing to it and the significant design.
Our school chaplain and rector of St. Cyprian’s Episcopal Church is moving to Richmond, where he will lead Calvary Episcopal Church and school. Father Ralph has become a trusted figure here at the school for students and staff who have enjoyed his chapel services and support for the past five years. When we were searching for an idea for something from our students that could be presented to him as a reminder of his time on our campus, the cross weaving was the perfect gift.
Watching our students complete this project, I learned more about the process of weaving. I came to understand that our lives are very much a creation of the vertical warp and horizontal weft of our influences and experiences; the constant unmoving principles we follow and the interwoven moving parts of each day and what they bring.
The warp is the first yarn stretched onto the loom and must be tightly anchored to allow for the constant introduction of the looser weft threads moving across, up and down, around and through them to create something beautiful and valuable when completed. In reality, this truly does describe the creation of the fabric of our lives.
Daily experiences in an Episcopal school also fit into the warp and weft by providing an educational community and culture that will impact the development of the whole child for successful adulthood.
Episcopal schools have several specific cultural markers as shared by Ann Mellow, associate director of the National Association of Episcopal Schools, in her article for the Episcopal New Yorker, “What Makes an Episcopal School.” Here are a few of her thoughts on what you will find in an Episcopal education: “Episcopal schools focus on forming a life, not building a resume. There is a culture of active welcome, hospitality and genuine inclusion in Episcopal schools. Free, open and rigorous intellectual inquiry takes place in a vibrant and connected community where there are intentional relationships at all levels.”
The Rev. P. Roger Bowen, liaison in the United States to the Episcopal Diocese of Haiti Partnership, reminds us that Episcopal schools believe in “the fundamental unity of all human beings ... in the sacredness of every individual and his or her conscience ... and that love, compassion, unselfishness and the force of inner truth, ultimately have greater power than hate to build lives of genuine meaning, purpose and service in the world they [students] will inherit.”
The warp threads remain secure and strong.
Our students learn and thrive with these tenets firmly in place each day in our school. Integration of these practices and beliefs into their work and expectation allows for a standard of care and personal experience that grows stronger each day.
As our students grow and mature, there will be many experiences that will add to their development and understanding of the world around them. There will be meaningful opportunities throughout their lives to make discoveries and foster understanding of their role as empowered individuals. Life itself adds the influencing weft threads added to the warp that will bring out the design and purpose of their existence in the world. The result will be a confident and well-rounded individual.
Godspeed Father Ralph, we wish you well. In the years ahead, our students will continue working on their life’s tapestry, and your influence will definitely be recognized within the design which began at St. Cyprian’s.
