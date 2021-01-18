A prescribed burn is planned today in the Angelina and Sabine National Forest, according to officials with the National Forests and Grasslands in Texas.
The burn will be in the Bannister Wildlife Management Area along state Highway 147 north of Broaddus and Farm to Market 1277.
Winds are predicted to be from the south at 6 mph.
Anyone with questions or concerns should call the Angelina Ranger District office at 897-1068.
