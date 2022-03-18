Authorities arrested two Lufkin men earlier this month after a brief pursuit in a stolen vehicle containing stolen property that culminated in officers finding narcotics in a Center hotel room, according to Leah Chase, public relations spokeswoman for the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.
Ty Glover, 24, and Travis Wright, 21, were booked into the Shelby County Jail on numerous charges after the incident.
On March 6, a deputy noticed an SUV traveling north on U.S. Highway 96 in Center. The vehicle had sparks coming from the undercarriage, so the deputy tried to make a traffic stop. As the deputy exited his patrol vehicle and approached the SUV, the driver accelerated, turned around and began traveling south on Highway 96 toward Center, Chase said.
After a brief pursuit, the vehicle crashed near the edge of the property at the Best Western in Center. The driver, later identified at Glover, ran from the vehicle and into the Best Western and was found hiding in a laundry room on the second floor, according to Chase. He was taken into custody without incident.
Further investigation led deputies to a hotel room where Wright was found. Inside the room, deputies found marijuana and a substance believe to be methamphetamine, Chase said. Wright also was taken into custody.
During the course of the investigation, deputies learned the vehicle Glover was driving had been stolen from a pawn shop in Center, according to Chase. It also contained numerous pieces of property stolen from the pawn shop.
Glover told deputies there was another vehicle that had been stolen from Lufkin and where that vehicle was parked, Chase said. Officers from the Center Police Department assisted the sheriff’s office in finding the vehicle.
“This is proof that our deputies are out doing their jobs and patrolling this county,” Shelby County Sheriff Kevin W. Windham said. “This situation was able to be shut down quickly, and although a stolen vehicle did receive damage, we were able to recover everything that was stolen and were able to return it all to the rightful owner.”
Glover was arrested and booked in to the Shelby County Jail on charges including evading arrest with a vehicle ($5,000 bond), unauthorized use of a motor vehicle ($5,000 bond) and burglary of a building ($5,000 bond). Glover also had warrants out of Angelina County for credit/debit card abuse and theft.
Wright was arrested and booked in to the Shelby County Jail on charges including possession of a controlled substance ($7,500 bond) and possession of marijuana ($1,500 bond). Wright also had warrants out of Angelina County for failure to appear and bail jumping.
The two remained in the Shelby County Jail Friday afternoon.
