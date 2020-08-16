The Christian Men’s Job Corps of Lufkin has named Clay Alverson the new executive director for The Men’s Fieldhouse.
“Christian Men’s Job Corps of Lufkin (CMJC) has a message that is full of hope for the future for our community by changing lives one man at a time,” according to a press release by the organization.
“The purpose of the CMJC is to equip men for life and employment with basic skills necessary for self-sufficiency. We offer education and training in a 12-week program to men who have a desire to learn job skills to provide for their family. The classes are held in the evenings three days a week on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday.”
Alverson’s role is to manage the day-to-day operations, speak to organizations and people about the program, schedule classes and interview applicants for the current program.
Alverson has been the president of Timberland Pinestraw for 20 years. He is an elder at Carpenter’s Way Church and leads Bible study, according to the release. His missions for the church have led him to Madagascar, India, Mexico and Guatemala.
He and his wife of 38 years, Yvette, have three daughters, two sons-in-law and five grandchildren who live locally.
“He hopes that his background in business and ministry will serve to equip men which, in turn, will strengthen families,” according to the release.
A new classes series of classes are set to begin on Aug. 24 through The Men’s Fieldhouse. Anyone interested in participating can call 632-2035 for more information. The website is themensfieldhouse.org.
The organization offers classes on job readiness, Bible studies, computer basics including computer repair, internet navigation and resume writing. They also offer classes on financial literacy and character building.
