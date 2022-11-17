A scavenger hunt, a hot meal and plenty of camaraderie are on the menu for Saturday’s J.D.’s Center of Hope’s Gobble Gobble event, which is set for noon to 4 p.m.

When the center was established, it introduced this event as a way to bring the community together to fellowship with one another, said April Murphy, head teacher at the center.

Kayley Fraze's email address is kayley.fraze@lufkindailynews.com.

