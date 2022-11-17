A scavenger hunt, a hot meal and plenty of camaraderie are on the menu for Saturday’s J.D.’s Center of Hope’s Gobble Gobble event, which is set for noon to 4 p.m.
When the center was established, it introduced this event as a way to bring the community together to fellowship with one another, said April Murphy, head teacher at the center.
“It’s an opportunity to get to know your neighbors and people you didn’t know were in your neighborhood,” she said. “It just brings a sense of community and unity.”
Guests will be served a hot meal, and will have the chance to play games and win prizes, Murphy said. There will be a scavenger hunt, and a game in which guests can guess how many pieces of candy are in a jar.
“The scavenger hunt is my favorite thing because you actually see people go out and run and try to find a prize,” she said.
At the end of the event, families who registered will receive a basket containing Thanksgiving food, Murphy said. Registration closed Nov. 4.
“We wanted to make sure we had enough baskets for the people coming,” she said.
Along with the scavenger hunt, Murphy enjoys being able to talk to the guests that attend the event.
“It’s amazing, it’s an opportunity for us to fellowship and unite and to become one,” she said. “Your kids can meet other children they may not know, and we can just have a good time and relax and enjoy one another.”
