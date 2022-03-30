As we enjoy spring in East Texas, ongoing projects also are coming to fruition and among them the initiative to create a cultural district in Lufkin.
In 2021, we undertook a comprehensive feasibility assessment to determine the best next steps for a successful cultural district application to the Texas Commission on the Arts.
We learned from our SPARK sessions (Zoom meetings with experts in the field) and our site visits that cultural districts are a magnet for any community to harness the power of arts and culture to stimulate economic development, improve quality of life and foster civic pride.
We passed with flying colors in our feasibility assessment and now are moving on to Phase 2, which is building a successful application to become a state-designated cultural district.
And, we need you to pitch in. We have a number of ways for Lufkin residents to join in the process. Whether or not you were on the original advisory group that tested the feasibility, we need you. Your voice, insight and energy will help ensure that we show off all Lufkin has to offer, which will help us develop a winning application in early 2023.
A few upcoming events that you will want to be a part of:
■ April 1 — First Friday Luncheon sponsored by the Lufkin/Angelina County Chamber
Distinguished guests from Longview will share their cultural district success story. Volunteers and staff with ArtsLongview will describe the journey and how it continues to benefit the community.
■ April 29 — Get on the bus and visit Waco
Get a behind-the-scenes look at how Waco has transformed into a tourist destination and the role its cultural district continues to play in that effort.
■ May-August
Lend your talent and expertise on one of our application task forces (e.g., video, financial, marketing) and help your city get this highly sought after designation.
We are thrilled about where we are in Lufkin and where we are going. Lufkin has a lot to offer the rest of the state and now is the time to make the cultural district happen.
Pat Aldred is chairman of the Angelina Arts Alliance, Sally Alvis and Becca Chance are co-chairs of the Lufkin Cultural District Advisory Council.
