Love INC has chosen Paula Havard as its new executive director.
Love In the Name of Christ is a nonprofit that connects those in need in Angelina County with assistance. The agency’s board of directors approved hiring Havard on May 16.
“The board of directors is thrilled to welcome Paula to the Love INC team,” said Larry Lasiter, board president. “As our community’s needs continue to increase and evolve, the ministry of Love INC must expand our sphere of influence and develop meaningful partnerships with churches, agencies and individuals. In doing this, we will effectively position the body of Christ to be the hands and feet of Jesus and usher in His transformational work in Angelina County.
‘‘We believe Paula Havard has the experience, knowledge and passion to lead this organization to touch hurting people in the name of Jesus.”
Havard, a 2011 Leadership Lufkin graduate, served as executive director of the Pregnancy Help Center of Lufkin for 20 years until June 2021.
She has a bachelor’s degree in psychology, experience in working with families, agencies and churches, and has experience with the demands of being the executive director of a nonprofit. In addition, Havard has completed training through the American Association of Christian Counselors focused on coaching and mentoring individuals through difficult life events.
“When examining the candidates for executive director we were specifically looking for experience in nonprofit work as well as an individual with strong Christian beliefs and lifestyle,” said Ken Smith, board vice president.
“Paula’s track record as executive director with the Pregnancy Help Center of Lufkin, coupled with her desire to continue to infuse Christ into the work of Love INC made her the right fit for this ministry. We cannot wait to see how God works through Paula and the staff and church volunteers of Love INC throughout Angelina County.”
Havard said she is looking forward to stepping back into the nonprofit world.
“I am so grateful for my time at the Pregnancy Help Center and all the lessons learned during my tenure,’’ she said. ‘‘As I carry that experience into this new role at Love INC, I am also eager to see how God further equips me to do His work.
“The Love INC mission to connect churches to one another, mobilize them to serve their neighbors with resources and support, as well as creating the scaffolding upon which transformation and growth through Jesus Christ can begin is a mission that I am pleased to have joined.”
Love INC’s Connection Center is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday. It can be reached by calling (936) 637-6637 or by visiting LoveINCAngelinaCounty.org.
