’Tis the season for turkey and dressing, pumpkin pie, trimming the tree, buying gifts and putting cookies out for Santa and family.
Years ago, I decided to forgo tangible gifts for presents that didn’t fit in a box. If you’re trying to buy happiness, science has some clear advice: it’s better to spend money on an experience than on the latest gadget or toy. The same is true for gift giving. If the goal is to make the recipient happy, you’ll have better luck with an experience.
Whether it takes seconds or days, any excitement people feel about a shiny new toy tends to quickly fade away. Gifts of experience are more likely to be unique and memorable. We are social beings, so social interactions have a big influence on our happiness that can truly last a lifetime.
This holiday season, Angelina Arts Alliance is providing exciting opportunities for every age to have a wonderful new experience at prices to suit any budget.
At the Temple Theater:
Dec. 3 — Nochebueno features an all-star cast of musicians and dancers. This spectacular show focuses on Christmas Eve in Mexico.
Dec. 12 — Charlie Brown Christmas shares the true meaning of Christmas in a live Broadway production at family-affordable prices. It is an evening performance that is 90 minutes long, so you’ll have no problem getting little ones home to bed. If your children are grownups, consider buying tickets to sponsor a family in need. Contact the box office for details.
At the Pines:
Nov. 12 — M5 Mexican Brass brings a mix of high-class music making and humor to create a unique musical-theatrical experience.
Dec. 9 — Catch the classic film ‘‘White Christmas’’ at the Pines.
Dec. 16 and 17 — Listen to your favorite holiday songs with the award-winning duo Dailey and Vincent on their “It’s a Jolly Christmas” tour.
You can purchase tickets online for these exciting shows or for future shows on our website: angelinaarts.org or call the box office at (936) 633-5454.
Giving gifts is one of the best parts of celebrating. As you work your way through your shopping list, take your gifting to a whole new level. Show someone special how much you care while giving them something unique, impactful and lasting — a memory.
Vickie Evans is a longtime educator and member of the Angelina Arts Alliance Board of Directors.
