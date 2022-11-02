’Tis the season for turkey and dressing, pumpkin pie, trimming the tree, buying gifts and putting cookies out for Santa and family.

Years ago, I decided to forgo tangible gifts for presents that didn’t fit in a box. If you’re trying to buy happiness, science has some clear advice: it’s better to spend money on an experience than on the latest gadget or toy. The same is true for gift giving. If the goal is to make the recipient happy, you’ll have better luck with an experience.

Vickie Evans is a longtime educator and member of the Angelina Arts Alliance Board of Directors.