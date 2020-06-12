The the nomination period for local FSA county committees will open Monday, according to Lance Jacobs, executive director of the Nacogdoches-Angelina-Trinity-San Augustine-Shelby County USDA Farm Service Agency.
“County Committees are unique to FSA and allow producers to have a voice on federal farm program implementation at the local level,” Jacobs said.
To be eligible to serve on an FSA county committee, a person must participate or cooperate in an FSA-administered program, be eligible to vote in a county committee election and reside in the local administrative area where they are nominated.
Farmers and livestock producers may nominate themselves or others. Organizations representing minorities and women also may nominate candidates.
To become a candidate, an eligible individual must sign an FSA-669A nomination form. The form and other information about FSA county committee elections are available at fsa.usda.gov/elections. 2020 nomination forms must be postmarked or received in the Nacogdoches-Angelina-Trinity-San Augustine-Shelby County FSA Office by close of business on Aug. 1.
Elected county committee members serve a three-year term and apply their knowledge and judgment to help FSA make decisions on its commodity support programs; conservation programs; indemnity and disaster programs; emergency programs and eligibility. County committees consist of three to 11 members.
“It is important that county committees are comprised of members who fairly represent the diverse demographics of production agriculture for their community,” Jacobs said. “All producers, including women, minority and beginning farmers and ranchers are encouraged to participate in the nomination and election process.”
FSA will mail election ballots to eligible voters beginning Nov. 2, 2020. Ballots must be returned to the Nacogdoches-Angelina-Trinity-San Augustine-Shelby County FSA office via mail or in person by Dec. 7. Newly elected committee members and alternates will take office on Jan. 1, 2021.
For more information about county committees, please contact the Nacogdoches-Angelina-Trinity-San Augustine-Shelby County FSA office at 564-5891 extension 2 or visit fsa.usda.gov/elections.
