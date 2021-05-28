Police arrested a Lufkin man late Thursday after he allegedly led them on a nearly two-hour, mostly low-speed chase that started in Lufkin and went through Diboll, Fairview, Beulah, Huntington, Zavalla and Jasper County.
Marcus Smith, 30, was riding a red “crotch rocket” motorcycle on South First Street Thursday night when a Lufkin police officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop after a disturbance call stating Smith had allegedly choked and slapped a woman at an apartment complex in the 200 block of East Denman moments earlier, according to a police report.
Smith allegedly refused to stop and accelerated at a high rate of speed, the report states.
The chase went from Diboll to Fairview and Beulah then back into Lufkin city limits before Smith headed out U.S. Highway 69 south, according to the report. The chase then continued through Huntington, Zavalla and into Jasper County before Lufkin police had to terminate the pursuit due to lost radio and cell signal.
Two Texas Department of Public Safety units continued to pursue Smith and took him into custody around 11 p.m. after he met a barricaded road with high water, the report states
Smith is charged with evading arrest or detention with a vehicle and assault/family violence impeding breath or circulation. He was released from the Angelina County Jail per judge’s order, according to jail records.
