The Texas Medical Association last week honored The Lufkin Daily News and staff writer Jess Huff with two awards in its annual TMA Anson Jones, MD, Awards.
Huff earned first place in the Small Circulation Print category for the article “CVD Runs Deep in the Heart of Texas,” as well as honorable mention as Texas Health Journalist of the Year.
The awards also garnered praise for Huff’s work from two local physicians who shared comments with the TMA upon learning of her contest entries.
Dr. Sid Roberts noted that Huff took the initiative to put the series together after a speaker at a Lufkin/Angelina County Chamber of Commerce Salute to Healthcare banquet caught her interest, prompting her to develop the series and research the data.
“We have a growing interest about the overall poor health of the community as evidenced by Robert Wood Johnson Foundation County Health Rankings,” Roberts said. “From my standpoint (oncology) and from Dr. Ravinder Bachireddy’s standpoint (cardiovascular disease), we are pushing for community education and health improvement.
“I can say — and I believe Dr. Bachireddy would agree — these articles have helped educate the community and our elected leaders to do more to improve community health. There are groups meeting now to do just that. In some ways, the data and detail in the articles is easily accessible. However, the fact that she did it and the paper supported it — making it front page news — shows that this was felt to be important for our community.”
Dr. Michael Huber also weighed in on the impact of Huff’s work.
“My patients’ care and the patients the health district provides care and services for encompasses essentially a person’s entire life — ‘cradle to grave’ so to speak. And the vast majority of the citizens of Angelina and surrounding counties read the local paper (LDN) either in electronic or printed form,” he said. “I have patients bring up subjects such as CVD and other health concerns brought to the public’s attention by Jess Huff. She has done a great job in presenting important issues that potentially affect the whole community and not just one demographic.”
Contest judges described Huff’s series about high-incidence conditions in East Texas thorough, engaging and detailed, with great information and helpful educational charts. They singled out her first-place entry on CVD statistics, signs, symptoms and education for readers as “excellent” and “well-written and informative.”
LDN managing editor Jeff Pownall said the honor was a testimony to both Huff’s talent as a journalist as well as her genuine desire to improve the lives of her readers.
“I’m thrilled that the medical professionals in the state recognize the hard work she put into those stories. This is the kind of work that best exemplifies how a newspaper can benefit its community.”
