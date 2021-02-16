Residents are battening down the hatches as a second winter storm blows through East Texas late tonight and for most of Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.
A winter storm warning will go into effect at 6 p.m. Tuesday and will remain in effect until noon Thursday.
Shelters have opened up in Lufkin and Diboll for those in need as rolling blackouts coordinated by the Electric Reliability Council of Texas move through the state. Angelina County residents shouldn’t expect to see temperatures above freezing until after 1 p.m. Wednesday, the NWS reported.
“We are concerned about the forecast of freezing rain and its common effects on power lines,” Lufkin city manager Bruce Green said. “Ice could result in many more power outages. (It is) advisable to stay close to home if possible.”
Snow, freezing rain and sleet grow more likely overnight, according to the NWS. The low Tuesday night was forecast to be about 21 degrees with an east wind blowing at 5 mph.
Snow, freezing rain and sleet are likely before 7 a.m. Wednesday. Freezing rain is expected between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. The NWS expects mostly rain showers after 1 p.m. with a northeast wind between 5 and 10 mph.
The NWS does not expect much snow or ice accumulation either day, the website states. There may be some sleet accumulation Wednesday night.
The Lufkin Shelter at the Pitser Garrison Convention Center will remain open until 10 a.m. Thursday, convention center director Brant Lee said.
Thursday morning will be chilly and rainy, the NWS website shows. The day will be cloudy with a high near 36 degrees and a north wind between 5 and 10 mph and gusts as high as 20 mph. Thursday night will be mostly cloudy with a low near 17 and the same wind pattern.
Friday and Saturday look clear with highs near 40 and 53 degrees, respectively.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.