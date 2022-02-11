A commissioners’ candidate at the Meet the Candidate Chamber Event sponsored by Goodwin Lasiter Strong at the Temple Theater this past Tuesday evening said he’d attended a year of commissioners’ meetings and had met with each of the county department heads. Bravo!
As one who sat before the Angelina County commissioners’ court for eight years, studying their budget and analyzing their decisions — as well as the activities of all Angelina County departments including the state district courts, which I also attended daily for four of those eight years — I’m offering my two cents.
The unit-road system works. It works when it is implemented correctly and has the support of the commissioners and their employees. Remember the county commissioner who caught flak for building a bridge based on plans he drew for his crew on a napkin, spiking interest in road-building qualifications that led to public interest in the unit-road system? As a reporter for The Lufkin Daily News, I spent much time researching the unit-road system, interviewing commissioners and county judges from counties all across Texas, and then educating the voters. It’s taken two petitions and two elections but finally we have this modern, streamlined system replacing the antiquated ways of yore.
When our city road was crumbling away, I contacted my city councilwoman, who applied pressure to our city manager (at the time, Keith Wright), who went through the channels and eventually we got our street repaved. Did our councilwoman need to earn a full-time salary for my road to be fixed? No. Did she need a background in construction or the oilfield? No. She needed leadership skills and business sense, as do our county commissioners whose job two mornings each month (and several weeks of days for budget hearings in the summer) is to make decisions on insurance; investments; employee matters; lawsuits; security, records storage; issues regarding crime, drugs and, increasingly, gangs throughout the county; the ever-changing technology issues; the airport; voting integrity issues; road closure petitions; and the new jail of 20 years that’s already overcrowded.
We voters approved the unit-road system that consolidates the county infrastructure and places it under the oversight of an experienced professional engineer. That enabled those in the county with leadership skills, business sense and a vocation for civic service to step up and help reshape our county government in the role of commissioner. Where are all the alumni of the Lufkin Leadership program? Women, too!
There is ongoing talk that current commissioners and employees of our consolidated county infrastructure system are blocking and sabotaging the implementation of this program. Perhaps some team building and a viewing of “Who Moved My Cheese” is in call for these commissioners and employees? And if these employees cannot sign on to supporting the new program, then they should be replaced, just as the president’s cabinet all the way down to our U.S. Attorneys are replaced with new leadership. Our current county judge had it right when he said the people have spoken. We have. Now it’s time for crews and commissioners to comply to the will of the people and let the new infrastructure program work.
Thank you to GLS and the Chamber for sponsoring the candidate forum that will hopefully become a tradition and has been sorely lacking in our community all these years. Questions were relatively light and easy, but it was good for voters to see the candidates that could potentially represent us in state fights to protect our regional water rights among other things. Sadly, as the Chamber folk who hosted the event pointed out despite several attempts on their part to reach candidates, not all participated — including my own Precinct 2 commissioner, whom I’ve known a long time and of whom I am quite fond, even dragging my family to attend his 7 a.m. swearing-in-ceremony on New Year’s Day three years ago. Nor was his opponent present. Why were they not there? Maybe because they knew they’d be grilled about opposition to the unit-road system?
We shouldn’t vote with our emotions or our personal loyalties. Who you play poker with or attend church with or who organized your favorite youth activity shouldn’t matter if that candidate is not the best fit to lead and protect our county! I’m not voting for who has the best public speaking ability or crushing handshake — I’m voting for integrity and a skill set. I’m voting for someone who sees and hears and respects me as their constituent. It doesn’t mean I like you any more or any less.
That is why I recommend Kent Walker as the best choice for Precinct 1 commissioner, Kenneth Jeffrey for Precinct 4 commissioner and former Lufkin city manager Keith Wright for Angelina County judge (this is like the role of mayor for a city). These particular men exhibited the most support for the unit-road system and strength needed for the administrative duties.
Further, I recommend former assistant District Attorney Al Charanza for the 159th state district judge seat. He has served our country as a U.S. Marine; I’ve seen his work ethics firsthand in the courtroom working for the prosecutor’s office. He was respectful to me, the press, when providing information to you, the public. Since then he has served on the other side, as a defense attorney. Someone recently called this asset a drawback because he would need to recuse himself from cases with his name on them. WOW! Let us recall that our late U.S. District Judge John Hannah Jr. not only served as Angelina County district attorney but also our U.S. attorney before being appointed to the federal bench. Likewise, our late 159th state District Judge Gerald Goodwin also came from the district attorney’s office. Think about the cases from which those men would have had to recuse themselves. Lack of experience is what bogs down a system.
Let me add that I also had the chance to see Charanza in a spiritual setting while visiting a Sunday school class at his church on several occasions. Only God truly knows the hearts of man, but hands down Charanza is the most qualified candidate to attempt to fill the shoes of our noble and humble state Judge Paul White. Because this office is a springboard for appointments to higher offices and because the courts are increasingly making rulings that affect morality and personal freedoms, I, and others, wish we knew more about where these judicial candidates stood on such issues.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.