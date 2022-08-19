I use the GPS on my phone to help me find my way through unfamiliar territory. I plug in my desired destination, and through the wonders of satellites, science and wizardry, I can follow a map or, if I’m driving, hear a voice through my truck speakers guiding me to my next turn.

Such a tool can be both wondrous and annoying, often simultaneously.

Gary Stallard is a regular contributor to the Opinion page of The Lufkin Daily News. His email address is garylstallard@yahoo.com.