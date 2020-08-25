Central and Zavalla ISDs have joined Huntington in announcing a transition to online instruction starting Wednesday in preparation of Hurricane Laura.
"Due to Central ISD being in an evacuation route, the increased traffic flow, and possibility of severe storms, TxDOT has advised us not to stop or alter the flow of traffic at this time," a notice to parents and staff states. "Central ISD will transition all at-school learners to our asynchronous or at-home learning platform for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday."
Parents should expect additional, more detailed, information from specific campuses as the details become ironed out, the statement from Superintendent Justin Risner says.
"Our buildings will remain closed until Monday," the statement reads. "All current at-school learners may return to their campus on Monday unless otherwise notified for a further delay."
Zavalla ISD posted on its Facebook that the district would switch to online instruction for all students starting at 8 a.m. Wednesday because of the threat of inclement weather from Laura. Board members also spoke on Monday about the increased traffic from evacuees from Orange and Jefferson counties.
Huntington ISD announced it would adjust to asynchronous learning in the wake of Hurricane Laura earlier Tuesday.
“We have just begun the ‘process’ of returning to school and here comes a hurricane,” according to a release by Superintendent David Flowers. “We have monitored the weather situation and the impact on Huntington ISD. … The huge issue on the table for us at this time is the traffic on Highway 69.”
A large number of vehicles have already made their way through the area on the highway as evacuees leave the Gulf Coast, and the highway would be made into a one-way evacuation route.
“The large increase in traffic and the possibility of the red light being left green will create a safety concern for our parents/students/staff,” the release read.
“HISD has an excellent plan in place to allow us to ‘transition’ to asynchronous learning if and when there is a need. That time is now.”
This means pre-kindergarten to fifth-grade students will be sent home with an iPad or Chromebook to continue their education from home today. Grades six through 12 have already taken theirs home. Pre-K through third grade will have iPads and fourth through 12th grades will have Chromebooks, Flowers said.
Those devices are expected back on Monday, barring any unforeseen circumstances, the release states.
Hudson ISD sent a notice to parents Tuesday saying that as of this moment, the district is planning on returning to school on Wednesday. However, the district will possibly close Thursday and Friday depending on the severity of the storm.
"As if COVID-19 was not enough stress for you, we now have to focus on a hurricane," the notice states. "We have been inundated with phone calls regarding school decisions. So here is the current status:
"There are many Southeast Texas school closures announced today and evacuation orders. Currently, Angelina County is under no such order. However, we must be prepared for quick decisions based on the direction and exact predictions of landfall. We will learn much more about this as the hours progress today/tonight."
If there is a major change in predicted impact that would cause Angelina County to be placed under a mandatory or voluntary evacuation order, classes will immediately be canceled, the notice states.
"If we happen to close, all classes would be canceled. Some districts have opted to move to remote learning for all. However, we feel that if this happens, there will likely be some issues regarding electricity, internet, and cell-phone service, rendering very limited access to remote instruction and further complicating matters. Therefore, we will not offer remote learning if closed for bad weather this week. We do have some 'banked' days built into our calendar for bad weather," the statement reads.
The statement asked that everyone be careful in school zones and prepared for additional delays as traffic issues continue to increase.
Lufkin ISD said the plan is to conduct school as normal right now and they would provide updates if the situation changes. Diboll ISD said they are monitoring the situation closely and will make an announcement if changes to the schedule are necessary.
