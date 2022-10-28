20221028-sports-ac_mens_soccer.jpg

Angelina College’s Aldair Chaves (23) prepares to launch a shot past a Northeast Texas Community College defender during Wednesday’s match. The No. 12 Roadrunners advanced to the regional semifinals with a 7-1 win over the Eagles.

 Emilie Doerksen/For The Lufkin Daily News

Both Angelina College soccer teams continued their successful 2022 campaigns with wins in the conference quarterfinals, meaning both teams are heading to the semifinals.

20221028-sports-ac_womens_soccer.jpg

Angelina College’s Madison Wetzig (22) attacks the ball against a Blinn College player during Thursday’s match. The No. 12 Lady Roadrunner advanced to the regional semifinals with a 2-0 win over the Lady Bucs.

The No. 7 Roadrunners blasted past Northeast Texas Community College 7-1 on Wednesday, getting a hat trick from Juan Lopez — giving him a league-leading 18 for the season — and two more goals from Aldair Chaves. Lamonth Rochester and Omar Mora also added goals in the win.

