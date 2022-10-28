Angelina College’s Aldair Chaves (23) prepares to launch a shot past a Northeast Texas Community College defender during Wednesday’s match. The No. 12 Roadrunners advanced to the regional semifinals with a 7-1 win over the Eagles.
Angelina College’s Madison Wetzig (22) attacks the ball against a Blinn College player during Thursday’s match. The No. 12 Lady Roadrunner advanced to the regional semifinals with a 2-0 win over the Lady Bucs.
Both Angelina College soccer teams continued their successful 2022 campaigns with wins in the conference quarterfinals, meaning both teams are heading to the semifinals.
The No. 7 Roadrunners blasted past Northeast Texas Community College 7-1 on Wednesday, getting a hat trick from Juan Lopez — giving him a league-leading 18 for the season — and two more goals from Aldair Chaves. Lamonth Rochester and Omar Mora also added goals in the win.
For Chaves, returning from an injury that kept him out for more than a month, the two goals were his first since Sept. 7. Chaves and other key pieces who have seen limited action because of injury helped show what the Roadrunners are capable of doing with a full complement of players.
The Lady ’Runners won their third matchup with Blinn of the season, winning 2-0 in yet another too-close-for-comfort match with the Lady Bucs. AC’s Tatyanna Guzman converted a pass from Ana Rendon in the eighth minute, with Guzman heading home the perfectly placed ball for the score.
But then the Lady Bucs buckled down defensively, thwarting several Lady ’Runner challenges over the next hour. Finally, Emilie Dueck and Liliane Clase teamed up for a sweet combination, with Dueck leading Clase with a pass into the box and Clase scoring her 14th goal of the season.
Because of their higher seeding, both the Lady ’Runners and ’Runners will host the semifinal rounds. The Roadrunners will face Louisiana State University-Eunice at 5 p.m. Saturday, and the Lady Roadrunners will meet Navarro at 5 p.m. Sunday.
Both matches will take place at the Larry Phillips Family Sports Complex on the Angelina College campus.
