The National Weather Service has extended a tornado watch for Angelina County until 8 a.m. today.

Other counties included in the watch are: Nacogdoches, Sabine, San Augustine and Shelby.

A flash flood warning remains in effect until Tuesday afternoon for Angelina, Cass, Cherokee, Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Nacogdoches, Panola, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine and Shelby counties.

Forecasters say heavy rain will continue until mid-morning.

Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying and flood-prone locations, according to forecasters.