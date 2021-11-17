Authorities work to capture a man who had barricaded himself inside a woman's attic with a long gun during an incident on Groesbeck Avenue overnight Tuesday, according to city of Lufkin communications director Jessica Pebsworth. Officers were able to help the woman to safety and eventually detain the suspect, Pebsworth said.
A man was flown to an out-of-town hospital after being shot in the pelvis/leg area in one incident, while a man armed with a long gun forced his way into a woman's attic in a separate incident in what was a busy period for Lufkin police overnight Tuesday, according to city of Lufkin communications director Jessica Pebsworth.
Around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday, officers were called to Quality Inn and Suites at 4306 S. First St. to a report of shots fired in the parking lot.
Officers arrived to find a man had been wounded in the pelvis/leg after a verbal argument with another man, Pebsworth said. Witnesses told officers the disturbance was regarding hotel parking.
The shooter was taken into custody after the incident, while the victim was flown to an out-of-town hospital with a broken leg, Pebsworth said.
The incident remains under investigation.
Roughly 45 minutes later, officers were called to a home in the 800 block of Groesbeck Street to a report of a disturbance involving weapons.
A woman said an armed man forced his way into her home and was in her attic with a long gun, Pebsworth said.
Officers helped the woman leave the home safely, and the SWAT team was called for the barricaded armed suspect.
The SWAT team arrived and began addressing the suspect through a megaphone. The suspect surrendered around 1:30 a.m. and was taken into custody, and officers recovered the gun, Pebsworth said.
Witnesses told officers the suspect knew a man who lived at the home and that the suspect said that man owed him money.
The Groesbeck incident also remains under investigation.
The police department said it will release names of the people involved in both incidents later Wednesday.
