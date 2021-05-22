I am not sure it has fully sunk in yet that a hectic political race is over, and I am the mayor. My kids still call me dad.
There hasn’t been much time to relax and rest, although my family and I really enjoyed the peaceful day after the election results came in. The light-heartedness in the Hicks’ household matched the welcome sunshine after days of rain.
Thanks again to Bob Brown, whom I was fortunate to have served with on the city council for the last nine years. As Judge Bob Inselmann noted at my swearing in, I have big shoes to fill.
And congratulations to my opponents in the mayoral election, Roshin Rowjee and Don Langston, on running spirited and intense campaigns from beginning to end.
So, what happens now?
First, you should expect continued good government. I am one of seven members of the Lufkin City Council. The city’s “Council Relations Policy and Code of Ethics” requires, among other things, that the mayor provide for the orientation of new council members, preside at meetings of the council and maintain decorum, but the city council functions as one unit. The mayor has influence but, together, the members of the council cast vision, adopt city policies and enact laws (ordinances) for the common good of all our city residents.
Our city has a history of good mayors and city councils. It also has a history of sound management and leadership from a long line of city managers.
The residents of Lufkin have a right to expect, and may anticipate, sound government and management by the city council and city administration going forward.
Second, over time, you can expect some changes. But I do not mean to use the word “change” the way it is so often thrown around these days. That is, a radical break with the past.
I am referring to progressions within time that are natural and deeper developments of the good things that have come before. The kind of changes that advance us along the way we have been traveling and do not destroy the foundation others have built and the enduring things we love.
I believe the Bible when it says we have no abiding place on earth, but that does not mean that we are to love no place at all. I love Lufkin.
I am the fifth generation of my family to live here. The love of this place — Lufkin and East Texas — is in my bones. I love the foundation those before me have built and the lasting values that make us who we are. I never want to see those things disappear. I want to see them develop naturally to meet the needs of modern residents without losing a shred of the enduring things that make Lufkin great.
That’s why I wanted to be your mayor. My past is in Lufkin, my career is in Lufkin and my future is in Lufkin.
I want my children to feel the same way, so I want to work with the other fine city council members to lead Lufkin into the future by building on the past.
So, among other things, keep your eyes on the soon to be revealed Lufkin Forward project and changes coming to downtown Lufkin and beyond. We want to leverage our historic assets to create a deeper sense of community and local culture. As our Lufkin Forward consultant has said, “new ideas need old buildings,” and we have those in abundance.
Watch our growing and creative emphasis on economic development and its relation to our beautiful natural assets and tourism. From aggressively seeking business diversification to courting foreign businesses, the Lufkin Economic Development Corporation is going to be even busier in the future.
While you’re at it, look for more small business promotion, steady improvements in infrastructure throughout the city and investments in public safety.
Finally, for now, I am particularly committed to being a trustworthy voice for all residents of the city of Lufkin. Neither I nor other council members can solve every problem for every person. No government was meant to do that.
But I will listen to all residents of Lufkin and I will advocate for any and every service on your behalf that is for the common good of all.
We have challenges and a great deal of work ahead, but I am confident we have great days to come.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.