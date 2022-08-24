In January 2016, my wife and I moved to Lufkin. Although my wife grew up in Longview, I had only been introduced to Lufkin a short time before our move. We purchased a home in the Brookhollow neighborhood, figured out the shopping flow at the Gaslight Brookshire Brothers store, connected with our neighborhood Abeldt’s Pharmacy and asked when we could buy season tickets to Lufkin Panther football games.

A church member graciously gave us tickets to an Angelina Arts Alliance show at the Temple Theater on the campus of Angelina College. I will never forget that evening. I was in awe! Amazed! Speechless! Overwhelmed!

Mark A. Newton is the chairman of the Angelina Arts Alliance board of directors.