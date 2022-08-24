In January 2016, my wife and I moved to Lufkin. Although my wife grew up in Longview, I had only been introduced to Lufkin a short time before our move. We purchased a home in the Brookhollow neighborhood, figured out the shopping flow at the Gaslight Brookshire Brothers store, connected with our neighborhood Abeldt’s Pharmacy and asked when we could buy season tickets to Lufkin Panther football games.
A church member graciously gave us tickets to an Angelina Arts Alliance show at the Temple Theater on the campus of Angelina College. I will never forget that evening. I was in awe! Amazed! Speechless! Overwhelmed!
I was not in New York City or LA or even Houston or Dallas. I was in Lufkin, Texas, being entertained by superb, professional and creative artists at the theater. Although that was over six years ago, I still feel those same feelings at each performance offered by the Angelina Arts Alliance.
The mission of the Angelina Arts Alliance is much more than a statement printed on a letterhead or in a manual. Our mission truly defines all we strive to do and who we are.
The mission of the Angelina Arts Alliance is to enrich, entertain and educate by presenting and promoting the performing arts. This mission is accomplished not only through the Performing Arts Series but also our Discovery Series, Schooltime Series and in-school partnerships.
The goal of the Angelia Arts Alliance for more than 20 years has been to create dynamic learning experiences for adults, children and families alike as well as encourage a love for the arts.
From Broadway to blues, to instrumental to vocal and, of course, country, the new 2022-23 season of performances will dazzle and surprise and I hope will bring you much joy.
Angelina Art Alliance not only offers shows at the beautiful Temple Theater at Angelina College but also a full season of shows at the historic Pines Theater in downtown Lufkin.
Season and individual tickets are available for both venues and oh, how blessed we are to offer this unique gift to those in our community and beyond. Friends from Houston to Tyler to Longview to Crockett and beyond make their way to Lufkin for each of our incredible shows.
The board of directors of the Angelina Arts Alliance extends our most grateful and heartfelt thanks to our subscribers, sponsors, patrons, staff and all our volunteers who make the mission of the Angelina Arts Alliance a reality. These individuals and those they represent continue to make the arts come to life in Lufkin, Texas!
I have my tickets for both theaters and can’t wait for the season to begin. I know I will be overwhelmed again this year by each performance.
If you haven’t done so, stop by our ticket office in downtown Lufkin on First street and check out the shows, the dates and the costs for tickets. Feel free to go online as well to learn more about Angelina Arts Alliance at Angelinaarts.org.
Mark A. Newton is the chairman of the Angelina Arts Alliance board of directors.
