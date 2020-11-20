NACOGDOCHES — SFA men’s basketball head coach Kyle Keller announced the addition of Coban Porter for the Lumberjacks on Monday as part of the early signing day period. Porter will join the Lumberjacks after finishing his playing career this season at Link Year Prep, where he has averaged 13.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3 assists and 47% shooting from beyond the arc through 12 games.
Last season, Porter averaged 14 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game on 37 percent from beyond the arc. That campaign led him to be named a 2019-20 First Team Missouri All-State selection and McDonald’s All-American nominee.
as well. In addition, Porter was also named the MVP of the Norm Stewart Classic, MVP of the Machens Great 8 Shootout Tournament and led his team to victory in the Nike EYBL Peach Jam event in 2019, the premier AAU tournament in the country.
“We are very excited about the addition of Coban Porter to our Lumberjack Basketball family”, said Keller. “He will bring a college build and mindset to our program from the onset. He has legitimate perimeter shooting and scoring punch that will enhance our backcourt.”
