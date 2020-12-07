As part of the Discovery Series, Angelina Arts is planning to brighten the holidays with Lightwire Theater’s ‘‘A Very Electric Christmas’’ at 2 p.m. Dec. 19 in the Temple Theater.
Tickets are $11 for adults and $6 for ages 17 and under. Due to socially distanced seating restrictions, patrons need to call the box office at 633-5454 to purchase tickets.
Combining the arts of puppetry, theater and dance, audiences will be captivated by the dazzling visuals and delightful characters that magically appear out of the darkness in ‘‘A Very Electric Christmas.’’
In this tale, Santa’s helpers are putting the finishing touches on presents as a young bird named Max and his family head south for the winter. Max gets blown off course during a snow storm and he ends up lost and alone at the North Pole. His adventure begins as he tries to make his way home.
This delightful holiday production will make children wide-eyed with delight and warm even the smallest of hearts.
Since bursting to national acclaim after appearing as semifinalists on ‘‘America’s Got Talent’’ and winning the top honors on TRU TV’s ‘‘Fake Off,’’ Lightwire Theater has gone on to enthrall audiences worldwide with their unique combination of skill and grace as told through the technological innovations of moving light characters.
Angelina Arts is committed to presenting live performing arts in a safe environment. All current state mandates for social distance seating are being followed. Masks are required while entering the building, during the performance and while exiting the building.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.