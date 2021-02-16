The city of Lufkin is asking residents to shelter at home and stay off the roads, according to city manager Bruce Green.
Texas Department of Transportation crews are not available to clear city roadways, Green said.
Continuing to unnecessarily drive only packs the snow on the roadways. making them more slick. He said the city has nearly exhausted its supply of sand that it uses on icy roads.
The powdery snow that fell Monday has been packed down and turned into sheets of ice, according to a statement from city of Lufkin communications director Jessica Pebsworth.
There’s always the possibility of isolated areas of black ice, she said. Black ice is transparent so it tricks drivers into thinking the road is starting to clear until they hit it and lose control.
TxDOT and the Lufkin Street Department are continuing to treat roadways around the clock, but it is hard to compete with these extreme temperatures, according to Pebsworth.
‘‘We are not expected to get above freezing today,’’ she said. ‘‘Tomorrow and Thursday we are looking at more freezing precipitation and temps right at the freezing mark. We’ll see what form the precipitation comes in and how much more accumulation it adds.’’
