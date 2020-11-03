LDN Police Reports

A stolen vehicle was recovered in the 1700 block of North Raguet Street at 9:10 a.m. Sunday.

———

A man reported his vehicle stolen in the 1200 block of Andrews Avenue around 11:30 a.m. Sunday. It was later recovered by another agency.

———

A man reported his girlfriend smashed the windshield of his Dodge Dart with a baseball bat and slapped him in the face in the 700 block of Persimmon Avenue around 6:30 p.m. Sunday. The damage to his car was estimated at $850.

———

Someone reported stolen food cases from a business in the 1000 block of Mize Street at 11:15 p.m. Sunday.

———

The Lufkin Police Department made three arrests late Sunday and early Monday. Arrests and charges include: Cesar Manuel Martinez, age unavailable, of Lufkin, two counts of assault/family violence; Audra Lynn Coffman, age unavailable, of Lufkin, warrants for possession of dangerous drug and possession of less than 28 grams of penalty group 3 controlled substance; and James Earl Goolsby Jr., age unavailable, of Lufkin, criminal trespass, Class B misdemeanor.

———

The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made two arrests late Sunday and early Monday. Arrests and charges include: Brenda Beltran, age unavailable, of Lufkin, assault/family violence and warrant for no driver's license; and Franklin Scott Kessinger, 19, of Lufkin, warrant for two counts of assault causing bodily injury/family violence.

———

The Angelina County Jail housed 233 inmates as of 5 p.m. Monday.

