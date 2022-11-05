20221105-news_united_way_week_5.jpg

Angelina County residents donated more than $100,000 in the last seven days. As of Friday, the Angelina County United Way barometer, which is painted every Friday to display the total funds raised to date, is at $272,177.

“It was a really, really encouraging week this week to say the least,” campaign chairman Zach Watson said.

