Angelina County residents donated more than $100,000 in the last seven days. As of Friday, the Angelina County United Way barometer, which is painted every Friday to display the total funds raised to date, is at $272,177.
“It was a really, really encouraging week this week to say the least,” campaign chairman Zach Watson said.
This year’s campaign has been slow growing. Week four of the campaign left the county at 53%, or $157,236, of the $295,000 goal the campaign set for this year. But community members made a significant push in the last few days to bring in more funds for the campaign.
At St. Luke’s Health-Memorial Lufkin, spokeswoman Tina Alexander-Sellers said there has been a big push among the hospital staff to donate to the campaign.
“It’s generous employees, and every dollar counts,” she said. “Every dollar counts. And the thing about the United Way, we are getting contributions from the least likely folks who are able to give.”
It is the people who may end up needing the organization who are pushing the campaign because no one ever knows when the agency might be of service to them, she said.
Several divisions have raised more than their budgeted amount, including: general solicitations — the people in the community who donate outside of a business — has raised 112% of its $22,000 goal; retail has raised 117% of its $5,000; Lufkin ISD has raised 107% of its $15,000 goal; media has raised 168% of its $2,400 goal; the Lufkin State Supported Living Center has raised 114% of its goal; dentists has raised 146% of its $2,500 goal; and Central/Pollok has raised 250% of it’s $1,000 goal.
Watson was glad to see representatives of many of these divisions at Friday’s sign painting, he said.
“You see representatives from different banks and businesses that normally compete against one another for business year round, but when United Way rolls around, everybody kind of cheers each other on and helps each other out,” he said. “That’s what has really struck me this year.”
He had never really appreciated the value of a dollar before running this year’s campaign, he said. This year is really difficult with the economy in the shape it is in, he said.
“But people are still just digging deep and answering the call,” he said.
