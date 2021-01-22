I can’t help myself. I’m hooked on hope. I have been for about as long as I can remember.
Defined as “a feeling of expectation and desire for a certain thing to happen,” hope is something on which I’ve leaned for many a trial and many a year.
It’s gotten me through nearly every hard time of my life. Whenever I felt as if everything was going south, I held onto hope until I’d eventually feel things pointing northward again. My “hope compass” has gotten quite a workout over time.
At times, my hope pushed its way into an overly optimistic outlook. I’ve been the guy who could look at a pile of horse manure and dive in headfirst looking for the pony. More than once, I’ve found myself wiping off the stains of disappointment.
Because sometimes things got better. Sometimes they didn’t. I hoped my parents would beat cancer, but they didn’t. There are never any guarantees attached to hope.
But hanging onto a thread of hope felt a heck of a lot better than dangling from a rope of despair.
On Wednesday, our country watched as a new president and vice president took their respective oaths and assumed their offices. I’ve witnessed numerous such ceremonies, and I’ve always leaned toward hope over skepticism, no matter who was taking office. Whether it was my preferred candidate on the stage or not, I never wanted my optimism to fade. I clung to the belief that our foundation was strong enough to withstand any storms and keep our home upright.
My beliefs in all things good haven’t wavered despite all the turmoil swirling the past few years. There have been droves of hope stompers coming out of the woodwork, but deep down, I held out my hopes for better days.
And when a big change happens, I’m always ready to jump on the Hope Train again.
Right this moment, I’m hoping more of us can get on the same page and remember “country over party.” I’m hoping the number of us wanting to see it happen far outnumber those who don’t. I’m hoping our leaders understand how all of us would love to share in the hope — and not just a select base.
Along with offering no guarantees, hope also refuses to delve into fortune telling. It sure would help us all if hope drew a big picture of how things will go over the next four years. A little sneak preview, maybe?
Then again, that would fall into the “guarantee” category, wouldn’t it?
I’m not expecting a massive hand-holding circle complete with a rousing chorus of “Kumbaya,” but my hopes are staring straight at the possibility of seeing more unity and a whole lot less division. Face it, friends: We may have just come closer to a national rending than we’ve seen at any other time since the Civil War. Any and all repairs or healing will take a ton of work — and a whole lot more hope. The voices wanting things to work had sure better get louder than the voices wanting things to fail.
Here I am, hoping again. Can’t stop, won’t stop.
The greatest part of hope, however, is that it’s highly contagious. When our new vice president, Kamala Harris, swore her oath on Wednesday, she became the first woman — and a person of color to boot — in the U.S. to hold such a high office. All over our great country, little girls (and big girls, too) were donning Mrs. Harris’ “Chucks and pearls” look as a tribute.
On Wednesday, Inauguration Day, a little girl showed up in my wife’s office — Susie is a school nurse — wearing her own version of Chucks and pearls. When my wife reminded the little girl she could hope to become a vice president of the United States someday, the young lady responded quickly:
“Heck, no. I’m gonna be president!”
See? I told you. This hope stuff is seriously contagious.
I sincerely hope every single one of us catches a big dose of it.
