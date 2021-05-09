The man riding a bicycle who died early Saturday in what was initially reported as a hit-and-run accident on Loop 287’s Moffett Road overpass has been identified as James Parrott, a 53-year-old homeless man from Lufkin, according to a press release from Jessica Pebsworth, communications director for the city of Lufkin.
While Lufkin police initially believed Parrott was the victim of a hit-and-run accident, further investigation revealed he apparently suffered a bicycle accident or medical issue that caused him to collapse in the road. Upon collapsing, he suffered a head injury, the release states.
Parrott had been lying in the road for an unknown amount of time when a car struck him and his bicycle, according to the release.
The driver of that car did stop at the scene and believed Parrott was in the road due to being hit by another vehicle. He tried to swerve and miss Parrott, but was unable to do so, the release states.
Video footage from an 18-wheeler that passed Parrott just before he was struck by the car showed his bicycle undamaged, lying beside him on the road.
The incident remains under investigation, pending autopsy results.
“Please keep Mr. Parrott’s family and friends in your thoughts and prayers,” Pebsworth said.
